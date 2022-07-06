A Dapto man who allegedly stole a car and led police on a pursuit from Robertson to Marulan has pled not guilty in Goulburn Local Court.
Johnny Leatham, 35, appeared via audio visual link (AVL) on Wednesday (July 6) facing eight charges (listed below) to which he entered pleas of not guilty.
It is alleged that Leatham committed the offences on June 23 between the hours of 9:30am and 10:30am.
Magistrate Geraldine Beattie ordered a brief to be served by August 17 and for Leatham to again appear before Goulburn Local Court on September 7 where a hearing date will be determined.
His bail remains refused.
Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands with probably too much focus on local sport. Contact me at dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
