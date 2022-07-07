Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Goulburn Embroidery Club celebrates 50 years of passion, camaraderie and friendship

Sophie Bennett
By Sophie Bennett
Updated July 7 2022 - 4:59am, first published 1:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Long-standing members Aileen Cooper (who is 94-years-old) and Shirley Woolner cutting the cake. Photo: Sophie Bennett.

Members both old and new gathered on Wednesday to celebrate Goulburn Embroidery Club's 50th anniversary.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Bennett

Sophie Bennett

Journalist

Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.