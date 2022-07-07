Members both old and new gathered on Wednesday to celebrate Goulburn Embroidery Club's 50th anniversary.
Established in 1972, the club has not only been a place to hone needlework skills but also a place of friendship.
Advertisement
Current club president Dianne Powell said members had explored new techniques and learnt new crafts such as patchwork, quilting, tatting and fabric dyeing over the years.
"Our first members were involved in community activities and forged lasting friendships, which in 2022 we are still achieving," she said.
This was evident as one of the longest-standing members Anne Bollen, who has been in the club since 1983, was honoured with an embroidered certificate and 'life membership'.
Ms Bollen described the women in the group as her best friends.
"Everyone is so warm and lovely and they all mean so much to me," she said.
Throughout the years the group has established close ties with the Canberra Guild, Berrima and Mittagong groups. As well as other craft groups around Goulburn.
In 1983 the group found their permanent home in a meeting room at the Goulburn RSL.
This is where they remain to this day, meeting each Wednesday from 10am to noon.
Club president Dianne Powell said the club was going strong.
"Each year we also give a charity basket to a local charity for them to raffle and raise funds," she said.
One of the club's major projects was an embroidered wall hanging featuring iconic locations from around Goulburn including the Court House, the War Memorial and St Saviour's Cathedral window.
The idea was conceived on October 24, 2001 and a local artist was chosen to design the artwork panels for embroidery.
A variety of techniques were then used in 10 different panels and many hours of labour were dedicated to the project.
Advertisement
On August 1, 2006 the wall hanging was presented to the Goulburn Mulwaree Council to be hung in the library, however, it is now looking for a new home.
After being moved from the library to Gallery On Track where it could be better viewed, the artwork is seeking a permanent venue, with the club welcoming expressions of interest from the community.
Ms Powell said the 50th anniversary had been a wonderful celebration and that new members were always welcome.
"Some of our past members didn't realise the club was actually still going, so we even have some old members rejoining," Ms Powell said.
Advertisement
We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.