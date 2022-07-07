A major Southern Tablelands road is set to be affected for two months due to pavement rehabilitation works.
Advertisement
Global Power Generation Australia [GPG] will be conducting the works on Woodhouslee Road, Wayo between the intersection of Crookwell Road and the Goulburn Mulwaree Council / Upper Lachlan Council LGA boundary.
These works will commence on July 18 and are expected to take eight weeks to complete, weather permitting.
Works will occur during standard construction hours of work:
Monday to Friday - 7am to 6pm
Saturday - 8am to 1pm.
Single lane closures will be in place for the duration of the works, with local access for vehicles to be provided at all times.
GPG thanked locals in advance for patience while the work is completed.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.