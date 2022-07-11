Present were the Mayor E Ball in the chair and various landholders and interested gentlemen. It was moved by W Davies, Esquire MP, and seconded by AF Gibson, Esq and carried unanimously 'That in the opinion of this meeting it is desirable to form an Agricultural, Pastoral and Horticultural Society at Goulburn and that a society be now formed under the name of the Goulburn Agricultural Pastoral and Horticultural Society.' The Society is still in existence and organises the annual Show each year. We hope they have good weather next year!