Goulburn Day VIEW Club celebrated Christmas in July at the Soldiers Club on Friday.
Our guest speakers were Robyn Seager and Mel Christian from Learning for Life, Goulburn who both spoke about the 'Learning for Life' program.
The Smith Family's 'Learning for Life' program recognises that disadvantaged children need extra support to stay at school and go on to further studies or a job. 'Learning for Life' helps create better futures for children in need by providing:
Our other guest speaker, Goulburn AP&H Society president, Jacki Waugh, told us about the history of Society. It was the result of a public meeting held at the Municipal Chambers in Goulburn at on March 24, 1880.
Present were the Mayor E Ball in the chair and various landholders and interested gentlemen. It was moved by W Davies, Esquire MP, and seconded by AF Gibson, Esq and carried unanimously 'That in the opinion of this meeting it is desirable to form an Agricultural, Pastoral and Horticultural Society at Goulburn and that a society be now formed under the name of the Goulburn Agricultural Pastoral and Horticultural Society.' The Society is still in existence and organises the annual Show each year. We hope they have good weather next year!
Twenty-eight members and three guests attended the meeting. There were 10 apologies.
Birthdays were celebrated by Margaret Thompson, Marie Pedlow and Jenny Sullivan. Maureen Long was presented with her VIEW members badge. We look forward to her company in the future.
Raffles were won by Belinda Rankin, Helen Wilkins and Joan Scott. Dot McCabe, Maria Kenk and Margaret Thompson won lucky door prizes. The lucky program was won by Margaret Thompson and the lucky number was won by Lee Laidler. Welcome back Lee.
A humorous interlude was enjoyed by all when Jenni recited "Mick the Irishman.
Our July social outing will be at Poppy's Cafe at the Goulburn Soldiers Club 12 - 12.30pm on on July 21. Names to be given to Margaret Gooch by 7pm on Monday, July 18. If you put your name down to attend and are unable to do so, please let Margaret know by this date as well.
Our next meeting will be Thursday, August 4 at 11.30am at the Goulburn Soldiers Club, cost $28. Please contact Margaret Gooch on 4822 1859 or 0409 904 917 before 7pm the Monday before the luncheon if you wish to attend. You can also text or email your acceptance to mgooch65@gmail.com
