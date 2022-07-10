Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Dirty Twos in control over Wests Lions at Poidevin Oval

By Chris Gordon
Updated July 10 2022 - 12:42pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Strength: The Dirty Twos in action during their win over the Wests Lions. Photo: Pete Oliver.

The Goulburn Dirty Reds second-grade side enjoyed a week off following a victory on Saturday, July 2.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.