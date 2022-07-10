The Goulburn Dirty Reds second-grade side enjoyed a week off following a victory on Saturday, July 2.
The team continued its trajectory as a tight, cohesive and formidable side in unpleasant conditions at Poidevin Oval as they easily accounted for Wests Lions by 34-21.
It was a controversial round against Wests although the match itself was a good, tough, wet weather match. We'll get to the controversy at the end of the match report.
The ground itself had done an admirable job of coping with the persistent rain from the last several days while most sports in town were postponed, but it was still a little like running across a half-filled blow-up bathing pool. Add to that the drizzle during the game, combined with low temperatures and gusty winds, and you had the adverse conditions that sometimes produce the greatest efforts.
Wests arrived with just 14 players (purportedly to play two full games of rugby) and Goulburn supplied them with first one, and subsequently other players to help them out.
Goulburn to score first when, five minutes in, scrum-half Jimmy Rudd crossed for his first of two tries in the match.
Growing from strength this season, Jimmy summed up the situation neatly five metres out and, spotting a small gap near the posts, darted alongside his forwards for the try.
Unfortunately his conversion was no more successful than his attempted moustache.
Five minutes after that, Brad Sparrow finished up strong lead-up on the right flank for a try out wide that Josh Metz converted and then, seven minutes before the break, James Umu scored his first try for the club with Metz again adding the extras before Wests crossed and converted their own try right on half time for a 19-7 Goulburn lead.
In the second half, Meki Masunu, the club's find of the year in yet another stellar, line-busting performance, added another try for Goulburn just seven minutes into the second half. Shortly after that Angus Dalglish, on the back of a long run, added another.
Everything was gelling well for Goulburn however managing the replacements and supplying them for both sides undid some of the momentum and Wests lifted, much to their credit, to score converted tries in the 24th and 29th minutes.
While some of the momentum had been lost and Goulburn had eased the foot slightly off the pedal in the second half of the second half, Goulburn was in no real danger of losing and Jimmy Rudd put the icing on the now quite soggy cake with a second try, this one on the buzzer, for the 34-19 or six tries to three win.
For the Dirty Twos, it was an important next step in the ongoing journey of building a team ready to take on all comers in the playoffs.
