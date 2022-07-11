Even if it's wet and cold outside, the Windellama markets are always a warm weekend option. Expect fresh made pies and baked goodies, as well as an indoor fire and community spirit. Come along on Sunday, July 17 to warm up and pick up some locally made products. Located at the Windellama hall on the corner of Windellama and Oallen Ford Rd, the markets will run from 9am-1pm. There's plenty of parking and the local SES and Museum will also be open.

