Everything you can get up to around the Southern Tablelands this week

Sophie Bennett
By Sophie Bennett
Updated July 11 2022 - 1:49am, first published 1:30am
Join Louie Joyce, an award-winning comics creator and illustrator in Goulburn Mulwaree Library's 'Making Comics Workshop'. Photo: Miika Laaksonen on Unsplash

Cartooning Workshop

Louie Joyce 

Join Louie Joyce, an award-winning comics creator and illustrator in Goulburn Mulwaree Library's 'Making Comics Workshop'. Learn the basics of visual storytelling, world building and drawing techniques to create your own comic books. Louie Joyce has taught at the University of Wollongong, Museum of Contemporary Art, Wollongong Art Gallery, The Australian Comic Arts Festival, Comic Gong, JMC Academy, and UTS Sydney, as well as at libraries, events, and schools across NSW. The workshop will take place on Friday, July 15 from 10.30am to 12pm and is for children aged 10-14 years. Bookings can be made through Goulburn Mulwaree Library.

Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

