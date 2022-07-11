Join Louie Joyce, an award-winning comics creator and illustrator in Goulburn Mulwaree Library's 'Making Comics Workshop'. Learn the basics of visual storytelling, world building and drawing techniques to create your own comic books. Louie Joyce has taught at the University of Wollongong, Museum of Contemporary Art, Wollongong Art Gallery, The Australian Comic Arts Festival, Comic Gong, JMC Academy, and UTS Sydney, as well as at libraries, events, and schools across NSW. The workshop will take place on Friday, July 15 from 10.30am to 12pm and is for children aged 10-14 years. Bookings can be made through Goulburn Mulwaree Library.
After being postponed multiple times in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, multi-sport event company, Elite Energy in partnership with Goulburn Mulwaree Council, will host the inaugural Goulburn Duathlon this weekend. Each race will begin and end at Marsden Weir Park. The run element will make use of the Wollondilly River Walkway, with the cycling element to follow a course along Crookwell Road, then onto Chinamans Lane and Range Road towards Mummel. The event will take place on Saturday, July 16 from 9.30am to 2pm.
Even if it's wet and cold outside, the Windellama markets are always a warm weekend option. Expect fresh made pies and baked goodies, as well as an indoor fire and community spirit. Come along on Sunday, July 17 to warm up and pick up some locally made products. Located at the Windellama hall on the corner of Windellama and Oallen Ford Rd, the markets will run from 9am-1pm. There's plenty of parking and the local SES and Museum will also be open.
Two of Australia's most popular and loved singing stars, Hayley Jensen and Jason Owen, will come together this weekend in a spectacular new two hour showcase, featuring songs from the biggest country music superstars of our time, both then and now, as well as performing hit songs from their own successful, multi-award winning careers. The performance will take place on Saturday, July 16 from 8pm to 10.30pm. Tickets can be purchased through Goulburn Performing Arts Centre.
Emerging and young artists are invited to a mural painting workshop with Joe Quilter the Creative Director of Paint the Town, a federally funded mural art project. The workshop will cover all you need to know to become a mural artist including how to get permission to paint sites, benefits of mural art, working at heights and to scale and more. The workshop will take place on Friday, July 15 from 1pm to 4pm. More information can be found through Southern Tablelands Arts.
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au
