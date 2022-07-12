Making your garden grow Advertising Feature

Cafe: Little Bean Bar is one attraction at Red Robin Nursery. The 1870s barn full of gardening tools, furniture, pots and planters is another. Photos: Supplied

By Peta Proudford of Red Robin Nursery

During COVID lockdowns I was working from home and it got me to thinking how fortunate I was to live on such a beautiful property and question why I was doing a 110km round trip each day to go to work.

I have always been interested in gardening and I started my own garden from scratch 22 years ago, and had previously entertained the idea of starting some type of plant nursery.

Crookwell is well known for a number of wonderful gardens and the Crookwell Garden Festival, and at the time there was no nursery in the Crookwell area. The old barn on the property was falling into disrepair, I could see the beauty and history in it, and the idea just flowed on from there.

Red Robin Nursery is located a pleasant 20 min drive from Crookwell on a working cattle farm.

When visiting you might be lucky enough to see a mob of cattle being moved past on their way to the yards and cattle work being done in the adjacent cattle yards.

The nursery is situated in and around a beautiful, hand-crafted timber barn built in the 1870s. It is the oldest standing building on the historic property.

Enclosed in the nursery grounds are 100 year old elm and pine trees that make the perfect setting to sit and have a coffee. For the colder months an open fire has just been installed to sit by and enjoy the ambiance of the historic building.

The Little Bean Bar in permanent residence serves Art of Espresso coffee, hot chocolate, a variety of teas and cool drinks for warmer days. The Little Bean Bar offers delicious home baked treats too.

Red Robin stocks a range of seeds, seedlings, perennials, shrubs, hedging plants, roses, indoor plants, deciduous and evergreen trees, including advanced trees. All plants are sourced from suppliers located in areas with a similar climate to ours.

Additionally, the barn is stocked with quality garden tools and accessories from all over the world. Some of the items we stock include garden tools from Dewit in Holland, Burgon and Ball, and the Royal Horticultural Society in England, outdoor and conservatory furniture including Fermob furniture from France and Malawi Caneware from Africa. Bringing products of the highest quality to the local area; pieces that will last a lifetime.

New local business: Red Robin Nursery on Boorowa Road just east of Narrawa opened in November 2021. It's located on a working cattle farm.

There is also an array of lovely indoor and outdoor pots and planters. There are many gift ideas in the barn including products from locals including chutneys and preserves from Binda, local Narrawa honey and diffusers made by a Crookwell local.

Red Robin Nursery is open Thursday to Sunday from 10am to 4pm. During the colder weather of July and August Red Robin Nursery will only be open on weekends, but come September it will be back to Thursday to Sunday.

Crookwell and the surrounding area is becoming a destination for weekends and regional travel.

The number of interesting and unique places to visit in the local area has grown over the last couple of years and there are many new boutique businesses opening from interesting retail to a growing variety of bed and breakfast accommodation and even some brilliant glamping.

Crookwell has such magnificent countryside, a healthy clean environment, as well as friendly and innovative people. Couple this with the post-COVID enthusiasm for local travel and short trip getaways, and Crookwell is the perfect place to visit.