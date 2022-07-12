By Peta Proudford of Red Robin Nursery
During COVID lockdowns I was working from home and it got me to thinking how fortunate I was to live on such a beautiful property and question why I was doing a 110km round trip each day to go to work.
I have always been interested in gardening and I started my own garden from scratch 22 years ago, and had previously entertained the idea of starting some type of plant nursery.
Crookwell is well known for a number of wonderful gardens and the Crookwell Garden Festival, and at the time there was no nursery in the Crookwell area. The old barn on the property was falling into disrepair, I could see the beauty and history in it, and the idea just flowed on from there.
Red Robin Nursery is located a pleasant 20 min drive from Crookwell on a working cattle farm.
When visiting you might be lucky enough to see a mob of cattle being moved past on their way to the yards and cattle work being done in the adjacent cattle yards.
The nursery is situated in and around a beautiful, hand-crafted timber barn built in the 1870s. It is the oldest standing building on the historic property.
Enclosed in the nursery grounds are 100 year old elm and pine trees that make the perfect setting to sit and have a coffee. For the colder months an open fire has just been installed to sit by and enjoy the ambiance of the historic building.
The Little Bean Bar in permanent residence serves Art of Espresso coffee, hot chocolate, a variety of teas and cool drinks for warmer days. The Little Bean Bar offers delicious home baked treats too.
Red Robin stocks a range of seeds, seedlings, perennials, shrubs, hedging plants, roses, indoor plants, deciduous and evergreen trees, including advanced trees. All plants are sourced from suppliers located in areas with a similar climate to ours.
Additionally, the barn is stocked with quality garden tools and accessories from all over the world. Some of the items we stock include garden tools from Dewit in Holland, Burgon and Ball, and the Royal Horticultural Society in England, outdoor and conservatory furniture including Fermob furniture from France and Malawi Caneware from Africa. Bringing products of the highest quality to the local area; pieces that will last a lifetime.
There is also an array of lovely indoor and outdoor pots and planters. There are many gift ideas in the barn including products from locals including chutneys and preserves from Binda, local Narrawa honey and diffusers made by a Crookwell local.
Red Robin Nursery is open Thursday to Sunday from 10am to 4pm. During the colder weather of July and August Red Robin Nursery will only be open on weekends, but come September it will be back to Thursday to Sunday.
Crookwell and the surrounding area is becoming a destination for weekends and regional travel.
The number of interesting and unique places to visit in the local area has grown over the last couple of years and there are many new boutique businesses opening from interesting retail to a growing variety of bed and breakfast accommodation and even some brilliant glamping.
Crookwell has such magnificent countryside, a healthy clean environment, as well as friendly and innovative people. Couple this with the post-COVID enthusiasm for local travel and short trip getaways, and Crookwell is the perfect place to visit.
We look forward to you visiting soon.
Economically speaking, local tourism is desirable because it brings money into a community, sustaining or creating employment opportunities and in turn encouraging the introduction - or at least the retention - of more local services.
That's why every local council does something to promote its own region to outsiders, whether it's through events, attractions, landmarks, recreational activities or a combination of things to see and do.
Good infrastructure also helps with the goal of attracting visitors and this can also be of benefit to everyone with things like roads, bridges, paths and public facilities all making it easier to get around and stay a while.
As such, according to the State of New South Wales (Department of Premier and Cabinet), the vision of the Southern Tablelands Regional Economic Development Strategy (which covers Upper Lachlan, Goulburn Mulwaree and Yass LGAs) is "To grow the region's core strengths in agriculture, energy, extractive industries, aged care, transport, and tourism and deliver a highly liveable community which attracts and rewards residents and visitors."
One of the things which Upper Lachlan Shire Council decided to do for the benefit visitors was installing free WiFi to the caravan park in Crookwell, which is additional to the free WiFi already available at the Visitor Information Centre and at the local libraries.
There are other forms of accommodation too, but you don't have to stay overnight to play the important role of visitor. Taking a short road trip to see a nearby town or village also does good things for the wider region. So, take an interest in places that Crookwell and surrounds have such as the Lindner Socks Factory, Arcadia and the Tea House Gallery. Animal lovers can see the Alpaca Farm Experience, book a session with Horses Teaching Humans in Laggan, or cruise up the road just a bit further to Taralga Wildlife Park.
It's also worth having a casual look around the other villages of the Upper Lachlan Shire LGA, each with its own character, attractions and facilities.
To find out more about the things you can see and do in the area go to visitnsw.com/destinations/country-nsw/goulburn-area/crookwell.
Jayde Costello, a veterinarian and a director at Crookwell Veterinary Hospital (CVH), says that local pet owners and local livestock owners are quite in tune with their animals and their health needs.
Lockdowns increased pet ownership nationally, and three wetter years in a row means farmers are maximising their livestock output, so there's plenty of things to keep the team at CVH busy.
The region "has always had good numbers of pet ownership, but there are definitely a few more companion animals now where they're an important part of the family and there's that essential emotional attachment," Jayde said.
As you might expect, the majority of those pets are dogs and cats, but there are also a few ferrets and rabbits for example. The occasional livestock animal becomes a pet too.
By dollar figures, the top three livestock in the Upper Lachlan are cattle for beef, sheep for their wool, then sheep (lambs) for their meat.
The area also has some alpacas though, along with some goats, plus a number of working dogs. And locals love their horses too, whether they use them for shows and events or for just riding on their properties.
It might seem that a lot of rain and plant growth would be a good thing for graziers, but Jayde points out that when it does grow fast the nutritional value can be low, and so farmers are still having to feed their stock in order to supplement their diet.
In wetter years, like we're still experiencing, farmers also have to work harder to keep pests and disease at bay, with all sorts of issues from worms to goitre (iodine deficiency) a potential concern.
As a vet service in a rural area, producers have the choice of calling the vets out to their property or bringing the animal of concern into the clinic. The clinic has a crush and yards for this purpose.
They also have a mobile clinic for routine checks and services which visits Bigga, Gunning and Taralga once a month (call first to make an appointment).
CVH is one of the bigger employers in Crookwell, with a total of 15 staff. In addition to the vets and vet nurses, they also have admin staff and two kennel hands who work part-time outside of school hours. Plus they employ the services of a local cleaner.
Another part of their work is with wildlife. If the public bring an injured native animal in, there's no charge for that. CVH will then liaise with WIRES in the interest of the animal. WIRES also bring animals in sometimes for treatment or services their volunteers and staff can't do themselves.
The clinic does other work too, such as rehoming 170 kittens so far through their adoption program, and treating animals from a few sanctuaries.