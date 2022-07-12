Busy winter for Goulburn vets at STVH Advertising Feature

Speak to a pest controller about non-bait solutions: This patient bled into her eye after ingesting rat bait. Photo: Supplied

By Southern Tablelands Veterinary Hospital

Winter sees a new number of challenges at STVH and yes, we are as busy as ever.



The current increase in rodent activity has seen two problems emerge. One is an increase in primary and secondary poisoning of pets with rat bait, as well as the threat of these rodents spreading the bacterial disease leptospirosis. We have posted bulletins on our website about our concerns in recent weeks.

Firstly, leptospirosis is a deadly disease that can attack the liver and kidneys or your pets, causing fever, vomiting, inappetence, weakness, jaundice and possibly death. It can also infect humans and so is called a zoonosis. Please contact STVH if you are concerned your animal is unwell and take care if handling vomit or urine from an unwell dog. Gloves are recommended. If you would like to limit the risk of this disease affecting your dog, please make an appointment (online bookings are available) for the first and booster vaccinations.

Secondly, instead of rat baits we recommend speaking to your pest controller about non-bait alternatives like traps if the baits cannot be housed safely away from your pets (of all species). We also recommend all dead rodents be picked up immediately so a secondary poisoning can not occur when a pet eats a rodent that has eaten a bait.



Time is very important to gain a diagnosis and treatment as the rat bait poison stops the pet's ability to clot its blood. If you see or suspect your dog ingested the bait, we need to immediately get the dog to vomit to prevent absorption of the poison.



Fatalities occur (sometimes despite treatment) if the animal has bled into an organ making it non-functional, for example the trachea, lungs or the brain. If bleeding is slow the symptoms may take time to develop so currently anything that comes into our clinic, we ask the question about access to rodents or rat bait. We have seen pets bleed internally into their eye, abdomen, chest cavity, intestines, lungs, trachea and muscles, with no outward symptoms other than weakness, breathing difficulties and pale gums. With external bleeding you may see skin bruises or into the sputum, urine or stools of the pet.

We test with an onsite clotting test. The treatment of the very bad cases can be expensive with plasma or blood transfusions. Dr Craig with Dr Malik have developed a protocol for intravenous vitamin K injections, that has been shared through the Centre for Veterinary Education, Australia-wide.



The poison lasts for a long time so the vitamin K needs to be continued orally for many weeks and it is important to use the correct dose. Dogs will go back to known bait spots and will find small amounts so care that they do not get subsequent doses of the poison is important.

Post-COVID, STVH vets have been getting out to expand their knowledge and learn to use some of our new equipment.



STVH has welcomed to Goulburn our second graduate from the University of Adelaide, Dr Alana Ryan who has a very keen interest in surgery and recently attended a knee joint surgery course in New Zealand.



Dr Amanda Craig, Dr Maddie Reichstein and Dr Kate Eppleston have been furthering their ultrasound skills for point-of-care diagnosis using the new Mylab X75 machine, which takes such wonderful images.

