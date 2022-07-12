In tune with the animals Advertising Feature

All grown up now: Millie was a premature calf. CVH cares for pets, livestock and sometimes wildlife too in cooperation with WIRES. Photos: Supplied

Jayde Costello, a veterinarian and a director at Crookwell Veterinary Hospital (CVH), says that local pet owners and local livestock owners are quite in tune with their animals and their health needs.

Lockdowns increased pet ownership nationally, and three wetter years in a row means farmers are maximising their livestock output, so there's plenty of things to keep the team at CVH busy.

The region "has always had good numbers of pet ownership, but there are definitely a few more companion animals now where they're an important part of the family and there's that essential emotional attachment," Jayde said.

As you might expect, the majority of those pets are dogs and cats, but there are also a few ferrets and rabbits for example. The occasional livestock animal becomes a pet too.

By dollar figures, the top three livestock in the Upper Lachlan are cattle for beef, sheep for their wool, then sheep (lambs) for their meat.

The area also has some alpacas though, along with some goats, plus a number of working dogs. And locals love their horses too, whether they use them for shows and events or for just riding on their properties.

Vincent van Goat making a recovery: Cattle and sheep aren't the only farm animals in the area. There are also goats, alpacas, a number of working dogs and more.

It might seem that a lot of rain and plant growth would be a good thing for graziers, but Jayde points out that when it does grow fast the nutritional value can be low, and so farmers are still having to feed their stock in order to supplement their diet.

In wetter years, like we're still experiencing, farmers also have to work harder to keep pests and disease at bay, with all sorts of issues from worms to goitre (iodine deficiency) a potential concern.

As a vet service in a rural area, producers have the choice of calling the vets out to their property or bringing the animal of concern into the clinic. The clinic has a crush and yards for this purpose.



They also have a mobile clinic for routine checks and services which visits Bigga, Gunning and Taralga once a month (call first to make an appointment).

Pets: Kevin is CVH's head of PR. CVH also has a kitten adoption program, and has rehomed over 170 kittens through multiple organisations.

CVH is one of the bigger employers in Crookwell, with a total of 15 staff. In addition to the vets and vet nurses, they also have admin staff and two kennel hands who work part-time outside of school hours. Plus they employ the services of a local cleaner.

Another part of their work is with wildlife. If the public bring an injured native animal in, there's no charge for that. CVH will then liaise with WIRES in the interest of the animal. WIRES also bring animals in sometimes for treatment or services their volunteers and staff can't do themselves.