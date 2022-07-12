Ron Furniss has taken over the reins of the Lions Club of Goulburn City.
The club recently held its changeover dinner at which the local District Governor, Norm Fountain, installed a new board.
The board for 2022-23 is: President - Ron Furniss; vice-president - Murray Robinson; secretary - Rosemary Chapman; treasurer - Ken Anderson; bulletin editor - Mark Woodward.
During the year the club donated to various local organisations and causes. This included:
$2029 to Mulwaree High School to purchase a water tanker to keep the trees on the Memorial corridor alive;
There were also other smaller donations to various other local groups.
One major highlight of the year was the Club's youth of the year competition.
Each contestant was judged by a panel. Each student had demonstrate leadership, personality, citizenship, and cultural interest.
The club had two outstanding young speakers in Trent Jeffrey from Mulwaree High School and Madison Brown from Trinity Catholic School. Both contestants had to answer two impromptu questions and give a five-minute prepared speech. Madison's talk was 'Generation Z', which discussed the weaknesses of our society through the eyes of her generation. Trent's talk was titled 'The Homeless Truth, which highlighted the unheard and unseen truth about homeless youth in our society today.
As overall winner, Trent went next round of judging - the district final. At the district final there were three candidates - Trent, Eliza Kemp from Crookwell High and Spedding Pearce from Snowy Mountains Grammar School. At the completion of all speeches, a panel of five judges announced that Spedding Pearce won the public speaking. The overall winner was Trent Jefferies. He will now advance to the State Final. With the example of these outstanding youth can be assured of future leaders.
The Club will also be holding its very popular Christmas car raffle again this year. It also has quite a few projects that members will be discussing at their meetings
They Club meets the first and third Tuesday of each month at the Goulburn Workers Club.
