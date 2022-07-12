Goulburn Post
Lions Club of Goulburn City holds annual changeover dinner

By Bill Smith*
Updated July 12 2022 - 1:25am, first published 1:00am
Lions Club of Goulburn City members gathered recently for their changeover dinner. Ron Furniss was elected president. Photo: Mark Woodward.

Ron Furniss has taken over the reins of the Lions Club of Goulburn City.

