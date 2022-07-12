As overall winner, Trent went next round of judging - the district final. At the district final there were three candidates - Trent, Eliza Kemp from Crookwell High and Spedding Pearce from Snowy Mountains Grammar School. At the completion of all speeches, a panel of five judges announced that Spedding Pearce won the public speaking. The overall winner was Trent Jefferies. He will now advance to the State Final. With the example of these outstanding youth can be assured of future leaders.