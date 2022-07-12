Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

CWA Goulburn Evening Branch welcome kits to help Kenmore patients 'feel the love'

By Narelle Kennedy*
Updated July 12 2022 - 4:11am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Handing over the welcome kits. (L-R) Kenmore psychiatrist Dr David Yoshihito Kumagaya (VMO), project coordinator Narelle Kennedy from CWA Goulburn Evening Branch and Kenmore diversional therapist Cheryl Wilson. Photo: Kenmore manager Victoria French.

Imagine you have no family or friends to care for you and give you the little extra personal things in life, imagine you have nothing other than the clothes you stand in.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.