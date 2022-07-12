Imagine you have no family or friends to care for you and give you the little extra personal things in life, imagine you have nothing other than the clothes you stand in.
Imagine you are entering a service at Goulburn's Kenmore Hospital.
It could be the David Morgan centre which consists of a Psychogeriatric Unit and a Dementia Specific Unit. It might be the Ron Hemmings Centre where the clients rehabilitate back into the community.
Regardless of the department, this loneliness is the reality for some folk who arrive at Kenmore with nothing, or very little. Some, just the clothes they stand in.
Cheryl Wilson is the diversionary therapist at Kenmore.
"Due to life circumstances some clients arrive with very little as family support has been tested during the acute period of mental illness," Ms Wilson said.
"During their stay with us, the team is committed to providing the clients with every opportunity to recover medically, as well as opportunity to regain a sense of belonging, wellbeing and self-worth.
"This includes access to personal items that a lot of us take for granted."
Ms Wilson shared the story of the work of the three units there, and how much it can help a person recover and re-connect to have a few pampering and everyday items to call their own.
On hearing of the plight of some of Kenmore's clients, CWA Goulburn Evening Branch members moved into action by buying, gathering, and making items to create 'welcome kits' to express feelings of care to these men and women. The kits were also designed to support the staff teams at Kenmore who make such a difference to their clients.
Over the next couple of months, the CWA women amassed and brought together enough items to make up 20 welcome kits as well as lots of extra items from underwear to beautiful pens.
Kits included a warm scarf, makeup for women, shaving things for men, toiletries, a brush, a manicure set, a personal mirror, toiletries bag and more, all in a hand-made carry-all bag.
On Monday July 4, the kits were passed over to the team at Kenmore.
The members of the CWA Goulburn Evening Branch were very happy to provide local support in this way and they would like to thank in turn members of CWA Mulwaree Branch and Gallery On Track who helped make the carry-all bags as well as friends of the CWA like Kerry Irvine, who made warm, colourful knitted scarves.
CWA Goulburn Evening Branch has committed to keep up the supply of these personal welcome kits into the future so all who arrive at Kenmore with no one else to provide 'extras' feel the love.
*Narelle Kennedy is the publicity officer for CWA Goulburn Evening Branch
