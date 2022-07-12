A proposed multi-sport upgrade for Carr Confoy Park is a step closer to reality although Goulburn Mulwaree Council still awaits the outcome of a funding application.
Advertisement
The concept plans for the facility would include a function room, canteen, two meeting/control rooms, disabled internal toilet, eight change rooms (four dedicated specifically for female athletes), two umpire rooms, new public toilets including ambulant and disability facilities, storage and utilities room as well as weather-protected stepped seating areas.
On Friday (July 8) Member for Goulburn Wendy Tuckerman and Goulburn Mulwaree Mayor Peter Walker announced that one of two funding applications had been successful with the NSW Government chipping in $3.6 million of the approximately $8 million required.
"The clubhouse currently serves a number of user groups and it's at the limit. The toilet blocks do not adequately service the public, and the current seating is severely limited in its use due to being unprotected from the weather," Cr Walker said.
Mrs Tuckerman added that it would benefit a range of sports across the region.
"Touch Football and Netball will benefit from the home-ground upgrades but there are many other users of the complex all year round. From Senior cricket to Southern Tablelands Football Association, Goulburn Swans to the Fizzy Reds - a new clubhouse and pavilion will truly transform Carr Confoy into a modern sporting and community complex to be proud of," she said.
ALSO READ:
While it may be good news so far, the council is remaining cautiously optimistic about the project.
If the second grant application (made to the federal government) is unsuccessful, council will 'consider options' to fund the remaining costs as part of the 2022-23 budget.
However a council spokesperson confirmed to the Post that that course of action was not locked in.
"The council lodged a Federal Building Better Regions Fund (BBRF) application in February this year for this project, seeking $3,600,854," the spokesperson said.
"If successful, this would see the project entirely funded by grants, in conjunction with the NSW Government's Multi-Sport Community Facility Fund.
"The council remains hopeful for a favourable outcome with this application, and the guidelines for the funding timeline indicate a decision should be made in July/August.
Advertisement
"While the council has resolved to consider options in the 2022-23 budget to fund 50 per cent of the capital cost of the project in the event either the Federal or State Government funding applications was unsuccessful, a final decision will need to be made once the outcome of the BBRF application is known."
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a daily email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands with probably too much focus on local sport. Contact me at dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands with probably too much focus on local sport. Contact me at dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.