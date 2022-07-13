French patisserie Les Gourmandises is gearing up to serve some sweet delights in honour of Bastille Day on July 14.
Known as the national day of France, it marks a day of revolutions, change and the storming of Bastille in 1789, which has since transformed into a celebratory occasion.
For the manager and owner of the patisserie, the Bowral Brasserie and Le Bistrot Gourmand in Bowral, Gerald Melieres, it is a reminder that people can make positive changes that can better society.
The restauranteur, who has also owned patisseries and restaurants across the globe, wanted to mark the occasion with some unique desserts in Les Gourmandises.
He encourages people steer away from their go-to desserts and instead try something different.
"We want people to follow their hearts and eyes," he said.
"The most interesting thing in life is to discover."
Keep reading for the team's recommendations on what to try in the French hub of the Highlands.
And do not worry - you can find these desserts in the patisserie after July 14 to enjoy.
This chocolatey treat has been crafted especially for the occasion, and contains a chocolate mousse and is encased in a glossy dark chocolate ganache. It is a take on their popular Death by Chocolate cake. It is gluten-free.
This traditional choux pastry delight might seem heavy, but it is very light. You will find whipped cream on the inside and discover caramel on the top and base of the pastry. The best way to eat it? To take off the top which is hollow inside, spoon some cream in and enjoy!
Another dessert made for Bastille Day, is inspired by the classic Opera Cake, but much lighter, without buttercream. Subtle flavours of an almond sponge, coffee mousse, and hints of chocolate are layered throughout.
This classic is a bestseller at Les Gourmandises. You will find a delectable hazelnut cream inside this choux pastry.
Ah eclairs, a favourite among the French and many across the globe. There is a special touch on Les Gourmandises' pastry, and that is a crumble. Choux pastry is cooked once and then a crumble that incorporates the flavour of the cream such as chocolate, is sprinkled and baked on top. It is then filled with custard.
You will find small tarts that feature a classic custard with a toffee that has a light crunch and dissolves on the tongue.
If you do not have a sweet tooth, there is an eight-course degustation dinner on July 16 at the Bowral Brasserie.
A surprise dessert, a mushroom velouté with black truffle and puff pastry filled with goat's cheese are some of the courses you can indulge in.
It is $190 per person without wine and $240 per head with a wine pairing.
There will be sittings at 6.30pm and 7.30pm and bookings can be made by calling 0456937470 or making a reservation on the Bowral Brasserie website.
I like to write about arts, entertainment and property for the Southern Highland News and Goulburn Post, but also report on everything in between. If you have any tips, please send them to Briannah.Devlin@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
