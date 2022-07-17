Youthful voices bring passion to storytelling

This week I wanted to share with you something pretty exciting that's been happening in our newsrooms across our Australian Community Media network.
As you will know, here at the Goulburn Post we've been covering the issue of homelessness, spiralling rents and the lack of safe and affordable housing in our area.
At ACM we have journalists working right across the country. Many of them are young reporters who have relocated to our towns to gain that all important 'foot in the door' to a journalism career.
And while they get a start in their dream job, we get their energy, their talent and their 'can-do attitude'. We feel lucky to have them.
But when it comes to the housing crisis, we began to realise that while we as editors were talking about it, our young reporters were actually living it.
Dominic said that his own rental search in late-2020 didn't leave a lot of choice when it came to cost. And rising property prices across the region have shelved any plans of home ownership for now.
"Something changed in my neck of the woods during the COVID-19 pandemic. Traffic started building up, the main street footpaths became well worn - and don't get me started on parking spaces," he said
"One change stood head and shoulders above the rest - housing.
"There are lots of people out there who, like me, feel trapped and hopeless in a market that seems to move faster than they can keep up."
Dominic has joined a group of her peers from across ACM who have come together to tell the story of the housing crisis through the lens of their own experiences.
The result is a compelling package of stories, and one that brings us heartbreaking interviews with people who bravely share their struggles with homelessness.
We invite you to dip into Young and Regional: Find me a Home at https://www.goulburnpost.com.au/news/young-and-regional/ to explore these stories - stories told in a unique way by young and passionate voices. They are voices we simply don't listen to enough.
As always, we would love to hear your feedback too.
Jackie Meyers
Editor
