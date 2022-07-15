There's a few young Aussie Rules footballers learning the trade of the sport.
The Goulburn Swans currently ply their trade in the The Canberra Times Fourth Grade Men's competition, but on Wednesday afternoons, a few of the players help out with the local AusKick program.
AusKick is a weekly session for primary school kids to explore the world of AFL.
Swans player coach Simon Treloar said the all the youngsters have a lot of fun.
"We teach them some basic skills like kicking a footy and marking.
"They also have a chance to hang out with their mates and to play mini games of AFL at the end of the sessions."
Treloar said there were obvious improvements from the children each week.
"Some can't really kick the football too well at the start, but you can see that they get better and better each week."
A few years ago when the program first started in town, there was a struggle to find enough numbers, but now, there are 10-12 kids per session.
"I feel like the sport is getting a lot more popular in town," Treloar said.
"The Swans are trying to get junior football back into town, but it just takes a lot of work."
Sessions are free and are held at Carr Confoy Park every Wednesday from 4.30pm to 5.30pm.
Children are also able to sign up to the AusKick program by asking Treloar at one of the sessions.
They will get a football and a few other things as well.
