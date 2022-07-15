Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News
Subscriber

Goulburn Swans host AusKick programs every Wednesday

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
Updated July 16 2022 - 7:40am, first published July 15 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fun: Indie Champion and Noah Treloar following an AusKick session. Photo: Simon Treloar.

There's a few young Aussie Rules footballers learning the trade of the sport.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Burney Wong

Burney Wong

Journalist

I love sport.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.