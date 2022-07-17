Catch Marulan FC if you can.
They are playing out of their skin.
Top of the table matches are normally close and pulsating, but the match between Marulan and Bowral White at Cookbundoon on Saturday, July 16 was anything but.
A hattrick to Sam Toparis and braces from Nathan Brimmer and Arthur Anderson helped the home side to an 8-0 victory in the All Age Men Premier League round nine clash.
Luke Will was the other goal scorer.
Marulan coach Daniel Cooper was understandably pleased after the match and said he couldn't fault his side's performance at all.
"When you play a top of the table clash and come away with an 8-0 win, it is a massive effort," Cooper said.
"I know Bowral were missing a few troops, but it was still a great result.
"Our commitment today was shown and we were clinical."
The most impressive thing about the victory for the defender was the fact that Bowral was a bigger club compared to Marulan.
"We've got 16 on our team sheet and we had three out, but we always manage to show up and put a big effort in," he said.
"We might be down on troops, but everyone backs everyone up.
"I put it down to the guys showing up for each other."
Marulan now go a win clear on top of the ladder and are in terrific form.
Cooper put it down to good team cohesion and camaraderie.
"We are high in confidence because in our last four games, we scored close to 30 goals and haven't conceded in a while too.," he said.
"We might not be the most skillful team, but I think our commitment is far superior to all other teams."
A disappointed Bowral coach Alex Prophet said Marulan was just too good.
"We lost a few players and it wasn't our day," Prophet said.
"I thought the boys tried hard, but you have to give credit to Marulan.
"At the end of the game, I told my players to keep their heads up and to keep going next week."
The hattrick to Toparis now makes him the competition's leading goal scorer with nine, while Anderson's brace put him second with six.
In other results, Yerinbool Green beat Robertson Gold 2-1, Mittagong were too good for Robertson Maroon, winning 1-0 and Bowral Blue beat Yerinbool Black 2-0.
Even though nine rounds have been played, teams have only played six matches due to wet weather.
