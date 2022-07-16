Yass duathlete Sally Townsend has taken out the super sprint race of the Goulburn Duathlon.
Townsend was the first female to cross the finish line with a time of 45 minutes and 33 seconds at Marsden Weir Park on Saturday, July 16.
The event involving competitors from all over the country including Southern NSW also featured the standard race, which served as a qualifier for 2023 Multisport World Championships in Ibiza, and the sprint race.
All races involved running and bike riding.
Elite Energy ran the event and ceo Mark Emerton said hosting it in Goulburn for the first time was a great idea.
"Everyone in town supported us really well," Emerton said.
"Local food vendors, Goulburn Mulwaree Council, Goulburn High School and local traffic control companies were some that helped us out.
"We chose Goulburn because it doesn't get a lot of love when it comes to duathlons due to the town not being a coastal area athletes like to come to.
Emerton is hoping to hold future duathlon events in Goulburn.
