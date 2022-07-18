All good things must come to an end.
That's what the Goulburn Stockmen u11s side learnt after their 24-12 point loss to Queanbeyan United at North Park on Sunday, July 17.
It was their first loss in two years, so Stockmen assistant coach Matt Sams said it was a great run.
"Queanbeyan just played better than us today," Sams said.
"However, I'm very proud of the boys for what they achieved in the past season and a half.
"This loss will be good for them and they'll come back from it."
The Stockmen got off to a good start, but a couple of defensive laps and mistakes allowed the opposition to get on the front foot.
Once that happened, they never looked back.
All things aside though, Sams said the main thing for the players at their age was to have fun.
Despite the loss, the Stockmen remain on top of the Canberra Region Rugby League u11 Division One ladder.
Next up for them will be the Valley Dragons at Gowrie Mod from 9.50am on Sunday, July 24 where they will hope to bounce back.
