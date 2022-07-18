This week catch the beloved Australian television series Mother and Son in its play form at the GPAC. The play follows Arthur, who is at his wits end and is desperate for some time away with his new girlfriend, Anita. However, Arthur has to care for his aging, scatterbrained mother, Maggie. Vague but vicious and more arsenic than old lace, Maggie would have Arthur in the pocket of her apron for life, if she could just remember where she put the apron. There will be two performances on Saturday, July 23 at 3pm and 7pm. Tickets can be purchased through GPAC.

