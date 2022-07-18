Join Goulburn Mulwaree Library and Service NSW for an information session for parents and carers to help navigate the vouchers and rebates that are available for NSW families. Come along and learn about services including First Lap (swimming lessons), Parents NSW vouchers, Active and Creative Kids vouchers, Before and After School vouchers, the Family Energy Rebate, IPTAAS (Isolated Patients Travel Scheme), and the Mobility Parking Scheme. The talk will take place on Thursday, July 21 from 5.30pm to 6.30pm. There is no cost but bookings must be made through the library.
Advertisement
The five-time Golden Guitar winner will return to the Goulburn Workers Club to celebrate the release of her brand new single, 'Bring It Back'. Expect to hear all the chart hits from 'Outrageous', 'Superhero', 'Our Backyard', 'Heart' and more. Amber's live shows have been heralded as lively, fun, heartfelt and engaging. Come and see what everyone is raving about on Saturday, July 23 at 7.30pm. Tickets can be purchased through Outix.
This week catch the beloved Australian television series Mother and Son in its play form at the GPAC. The play follows Arthur, who is at his wits end and is desperate for some time away with his new girlfriend, Anita. However, Arthur has to care for his aging, scatterbrained mother, Maggie. Vague but vicious and more arsenic than old lace, Maggie would have Arthur in the pocket of her apron for life, if she could just remember where she put the apron. There will be two performances on Saturday, July 23 at 3pm and 7pm. Tickets can be purchased through GPAC.
The Aussie NightMarkets are back in Goulburn for their Goulburn 'WinterMarkets'. Expect a day full of food trucks, food stalls, a dessert only section, retail vendors, rides and games for all. This year there will also be a snow machine. There will be free onsite parking available but the event is strictly a 'no pets' event. The markets will be held at Goulburn Recreation Area on Sunday, July 24 from 12pm to 8pm.
The Markets on Bourke have a range of market stalls with lots of local goodies. Everything from local arts, crafts, produce, plants, fresh flowers and great food can all be found throughout the stalls. No matter what you are looking for you will be spoilt for choice. The market will be held in the Goulburn Scout Hall on the corner of Bourke and Addison Streets on Saturday, July 23 from 9am to 1pm.
We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.