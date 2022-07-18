Goulburn Post
A list of things you can get up to around Goulburn this week

Sophie Bennett
By Sophie Bennett
Updated July 18 2022 - 4:57am, first published 4:00am
Photo by Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash.

Family Talk

Service NSW

Join Goulburn Mulwaree Library and Service NSW for an information session for parents and carers to help navigate the vouchers and rebates that are available for NSW families. Come along and learn about services including First Lap (swimming lessons), Parents NSW vouchers, Active and Creative Kids vouchers, Before and After School vouchers, the Family Energy Rebate, IPTAAS (Isolated Patients Travel Scheme), and the Mobility Parking Scheme. The talk will take place on Thursday, July 21 from 5.30pm to 6.30pm. There is no cost but bookings must be made through the library.

Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

