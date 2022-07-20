Goulburn and the Southern Highlands will soon be seeing more men and women in uniform after a boost to police numbers across the region.
Hume Police District will receive 12 new officers as part of a state-wide push to increase numbers to 18,000, announced on Monday (July 18).
The move brings to a close a total increase of 23 officers in the district since 2019 according to the The Police Association of NSW (PANSW).
"Since 2019, the campaign has resulted in 23 new police positions being allocated to the District," executive member Edward Taylor said.
"The allocations have seen both General Duties and Specialist roles such as Child Protection being added to the Command's various police stations.
"Our Branch has been working hard to see these additional resources allocated that were needed to police our fast-growing population and ensure we have the numbers to respond to our community."
State member for Goulburn Wendy Tuckerman also welcomed the news.
"The additional 12 officers are a significant allocation to the Hume Police District which includes officers to the communities of the Goulburn electorate and I thank the NSW Government for listening and addressing the need," Mrs Tuckerman said.
"Local police approached me last year to express their desire for an increased presence. I was pleased to make representations and advocate to the Minister for Police on their behalf."
NSW Police will receive 550 new specialised officers in total with 30 to join the Sydney-based Raptor Squad, 15 each to Newcastle and the Illawarra, 11 to the Organised Crime Squad, 15 to the High Risk Domestic Violence Team, nine to rescue and bomb disposal units and 10 new investigators for rural property theft.
Speaking at a press conference on Monday (July 18), NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb said domestic violence prevention was a key focus for the force.
"Certainly the domestic violence area has been an area of concern for us and is one of the priorities for NSW Police," Commissioner Webb said.
"It's an area that takes up a lot of our resources and time and we need to focus on the offenders. The extra 15 officers will support officers already working in this area targeting high-risk domestic violence offenders."
Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands with probably too much focus on local sport. Contact me at dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
