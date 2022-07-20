Cultural infrastructure funding grants open

The NSW Government is seeking applications for cultural infrastructure projects that will benefit audiences and improve access to arts and cultural facilities across NSW.
Member for Goulburn Wendy Tuckerman said that the Goulburn electorate should take advantage of the targeted cultural infrastructure funding and apply with ideas that will benefit locals.
"This funding is an excellent opportunity for our community to develop and upgrade cultural facilities in the Goulburn electorate, and I encourage everyone to put their ideas forward." Mrs Tuckerman said.
Minister for the Arts Ben Franklin said the Minor Works and Equipment Projects round two grants, delivered through the Creative Capital program, demonstrate the NSW Government's commitment to invest in projects that reinforce the State's position as the leading arts and culture hub in Australia.
"We're calling for applications for projects that will pay dividends for communities across NSW by developing and upgrading fit-for-purpose cultural facilities such as museums, theatres, performance spaces, galleries and Aboriginal Keeping Places and language centres," Mr Franklin said.
"Cultural equity is at the heart of the NSW Government's Creative Capital program and thanks to the $60 million investment - more projects like this can now realise their ambitions, providing more people with access to world-class arts and culture, no matter where they live in the state."
He said the people of NSW were deserving of a "rich and diverse cultural offering" and the funding would ensure museums, theatres, performance venues, galleries, libraries and Aboriginal Cultural Centres, Keeping Places and language centres are fit-for-purpose.
It would also bolster their ability in continuing to present quality arts and cultural experiences.
Applications close at noon on Monday, August 8. You can download a copy of the guidelines at www.create.nsw.gov.au.
