Words maketh the message and the messenger

"Handle them carefully, for words have more power than atom bombs." This was a profound message of 1930's British politician Pearl Strachan Hurd.
Almost a century later her message still resonates.
In fact words, carefully entwined in a sentence to deliver a particular message, have the capacity to impact - inspire or devastate - any person. The interpretation of a sentence or a phrase can vary from one person to the next which only adds to the potential and varied impact of words.
The lyrics of songs, poetry, a quote or phrase can mean different things to different people.
"Don't let fear hold you back", "be humble in success and gracious in defeat" and "don't put off until tomorrow what you can do today" are a few favourite phrases that have inspired and motivated me through life.
I'm also a fan of the Nike catchphrase "Just do it" and am constantly reminded of another well-known saying "you will never please all of the people, all of the time".
I guess an appreciation of the impact of words is not surprising for someone who has made a career out of them.
Each week as I write this newsletter I know that I am reaching out to many people with the thoughts that cross my mind. These thoughts are generally inspired by observations and experiences that I choose to share with readers.
Most weeks I receive several responses to the topic at hand - some responses are favourable, some suggesting I choose a different topic and some in opposition to the words I share.
Sometimes I receive all three responses to the same message which further highlights to me how the impact of words can vary from one person to another. It never ceases to amaze me how one message, comment or response can be interpreted in so many ways.
Of course I like those messages that are in favour of what I say (it tends to make me realise that there are others with similar thoughts). I appreciate those who suggest new topics for conversation (this helps me to better appreciate the varied audience and the topics that matter to them). And I totally respect those with an opposing argument to the messages I deliver (it helps me broaden my perspective on a subject).
Regardless of the response, the words on offer from others help to expand my thoughts and appreciate that what matters to some may be received with indifference or opposition by others. I note that if we all thought the same way it could be a very boring life indeed.
On that note I will reference well-known quote from Mother Theresa - "Kind words can be short and easy to speak, but their echoes are truly endless."
Have a great day,
Jackie Meyers
Editor
