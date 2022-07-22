Students from Goulburn High School celebrated Naidoc Week in their first week back this term.
Year 7 students took part in a range of activities including Aboriginal art, traditional Aboriginal games, cooking with native ingredients and plant propagation.
The official date of Naidoc Week was from July 3-10, but that was was during the school holidays.
The theme for the week this year was 'Get Up! Stand Up! Show Up!'.
