Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News
Subscriber • Photos

Goulburn High School celebrated Naidoc Week

By Burney Wong
Updated July 22 2022 - 6:49am, first published 6:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Students from Goulburn High School celebrated Naidoc Week in their first week back this term.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.