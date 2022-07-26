These awards are the community's chance to recognise those businesses who have excelled across a wide range of categories- Cr Peter Walker
It is Goulburn Mulwaree Council's great pleasure to again be a Gold Sponsor of the 2022 Business2580 Awards.
This year, I am particularly pleased to see the creation of the Excellence in Innovation, Sustainability or Social Enterprise Award, which will be judged by the Chair of Council's Sustainability Working Party.
Over the past two and a half years, we have seen how businesses have had to diversify and adapt to new working conditions, as we adjust to living with COVID-19.
We have seen that local businesses can thrive, as more and more people adapt to either working remotely, or under changed conditions.
Goulburn Mulwaree Council has a role to play with fostering small business, and encouraging our existing businesses.
It is important that our local established and emerging businesses are supported to thrive. As part of our long term planning, council has committed to promoting the Goulburn Mulwaree region as an ideal location for emerging industries and start-ups.
We will help foster small and home-based businesses to develop, through streamlined processes and business support.
This support extends not just to Goulburn-based businesses and start-ups, but to those in the villages throughout the Goulburn Mulwaree local government area.
Council is also committed to enhancing the economic resilience of our local businesses, so they can adapt and respond to shocks like COVID-19 and other natural disasters.
We will do this through identifying grant opportunities for the business community, and where possible, conduct support workshops that focus on economic resilience.
I congratulate the Goulburn Chamber of Commerce for facilitating these important awards, and extend my congratulations to all those businesses who have been nominated in their relevant category.
This column by Darrell Weekes, Goulburn Chamber of Commerce president
Are the business awards still relevant?
I was asked this question a few weeks ago as we were preparing for this year's awards. My answer was a simple, yes.
Not only are they still relevant, and I will get to why that is in a moment, I would argue that they are more important than ever.
You see, a study published by the University of Technology Sydney a few years ago, confirmed what we had long known, and that is that four out of every five business that are started in Australia, fail within the first five years. These numbers are supported by data published by the Australian Bureau of Statistics.
These numbers paint a terrifying picture for any would be entrepreneur considering striking out on their own.
Let me put that into perspective for you. If you were considering having important surgery, and your surgeon told you that there was an 80 per cent chance it would fail, and that failure would have devastating consequences on you and your family, would you proceed?
But that is exactly what business owners do. Every week, thousands of extraordinary people willing to put themselves, and their futures, at risk because they believe they can do it better, will launch a new business.
The business awards recognise those businesses who, according to their own customers, are the best at what they do, and of course, customers are the ultimate judge when it comes to identifying which businesses are worth recognising.
Family, small and medium size businesses account for more than 95 per cent of all businesses in Australia. They are the biggest employers and contribute over $420 billion to the economy.
Do I think it is relevant to acknowledge the daily sacrifice, hard work and struggle of these businesses, who have had to deal with, not only the usual dramas, but also the unbelievable challenges of the last few years?
Do I think it is important to encourage, recognise and thank these people for serving our community?
I would say a resounding yes. Because never forget, whenever we talk about business, we are actually talking about people.