It is Goulburn Mulwaree Council's great pleasure to again be a Gold Sponsor of the 2022 Business2580 Awards.

These awards are the community's chance to recognise those businesses who have excelled across a wide range of categories.



This year, I am particularly pleased to see the creation of the Excellence in Innovation, Sustainability or Social Enterprise Award, which will be judged by the Chair of Council's Sustainability Working Party.

Over the past two and a half years, we have seen how businesses have had to diversify and adapt to new working conditions, as we adjust to living with COVID-19.



We have seen that local businesses can thrive, as more and more people adapt to either working remotely, or under changed conditions.

Goulburn Mulwaree Council has a role to play with fostering small business, and encouraging our existing businesses.



It is important that our local established and emerging businesses are supported to thrive. As part of our long term planning, council has committed to promoting the Goulburn Mulwaree region as an ideal location for emerging industries and start-ups.

We will help foster small and home-based businesses to develop, through streamlined processes and business support.



This support extends not just to Goulburn-based businesses and start-ups, but to those in the villages throughout the Goulburn Mulwaree local government area.

Council is also committed to enhancing the economic resilience of our local businesses, so they can adapt and respond to shocks like COVID-19 and other natural disasters.



We will do this through identifying grant opportunities for the business community, and where possible, conduct support workshops that focus on economic resilience.