The Goulburn Rugby Club has three new life members following the Club's special general meeting on Wednesday, July 20.
Mikael Webber, Boyd Newby and Rick Buckley (deceased) now join the distinguished list of clubl life members after being first nominated to and approved by the committee, and then presented to a special general meeting at which each received at least the required 75% vote from the floor.
President Jackson Reardon, who chaired the meeting, described the large attendance as a very healthy sign for the club.
"It's heartening to have so many in attendance that wanted to be involved in this vote, and also encouraging that the club continues to be assisted by people such as these three nominees," he said.
Mikael Webber and Boyd Newby have been playing for the Goulburn Rugby Club for the best part of the last two decades, each playing major roles in building the culture on and off the field and, in terms of premierships, contributing significantly to the most successful period in the club's history.
Both have been captains and coaches of first grade and have lengthy rep careers.
Webber holds the record for the club's highest-ever point scorer while Newby has captained more premiership-winning teams than any other Dirty Red before him.
Rick Buckley, who passed away in 2013, had a long and illustrious career with the Dirty Reds, having held roles as club president, director of the former Club Ltd in Market Street, first-grade coach, committeeman, junior coach and Rugby Part Trustee on top of many other rugby achievements outside of the club.
Rick had been nominated previously before the club had specific life membership criteria.
He is the club's first posthumous life member.
The new life members will be formally presented at the club's 150th Anniversary Reunion Ball on October 22 this year.
