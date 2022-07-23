The Goulburn Swans will feature in the Canberra Times Fourth Grade men's finals series.
After a fantastic start to the season, the Swans dropped off the pace for a few matches, but a late surge has ensured a top six finish with one match remaining in the home and away season.
Their latest victory came in the round 15 match against the Batemans Bay Seahawks at Adero Law Nest in Holt on Saturday, July 23.
Swans player coach Simon Treloar was happy with the majority of the 12.13.85 to 7.9.51 win.
"We played well in the most part, but I think we dropped off a bit in the third quarter," Treloar said.
"It's the first year we've been together as a group and to make finals is a great achievement."
The result wasn't the only pleasing thing on the day.
The match was played on Ovarian Cancer round and a sausage sizzle was held during the match to raise funds for Ovarian Cancer Australia, a cause close to the heart of the Swans.
Patricia Clark, the mother of Swan Andrew Clark, passed away to the disease in 2018 and Andrew said he was grateful for the support he received from the club.
"The day means a lot to me and the way the community and club gets around my family and myself is amazing," Clark said.
The match also saw Simon Treloar and Sam Ash play 150 senior games for the club and Ash celebrated the milestone in style by winning the sportsmanship award in memory of Patricia.
The Swans next play the ANU Griffins at Goodhew Park from midday on Saturday, July 7 in their final home and away fixture of the season.
The contest will decide the final positions heading into finals and Treloar just wants to keep playing their brand of footy.
For the Seahawks, which won't be playing finals, player coach Cameron Carr said it was a disappointing day at the office.
"We didn't put anything together properly today," Carr said.
"We came out alright in the second and third quarters, but they were just too good for us."
Their focus now turns to the final game of their season when they take on the Murrumbateman Eagles at Murrumbateman Park from 2pm on Saturday, July 30.
