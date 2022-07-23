Goulburn Post
Goulburn Swans to play in the Canberra Times Fourth Grade men's finals series

Burney Wong
Burney Wong
Updated July 24 2022 - 8:08am, first published July 23 2022 - 10:00pm
The Goulburn Swans will feature in the Canberra Times Fourth Grade men's finals series.

