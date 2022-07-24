Two big acts are hitting up GPAC this week. On Thursday you can catch one of Australia's best-loved stories The Sapphires. Bringing the raw energy, fun and emotion of this story directly to the stage, writer Tony Briggs promises the play will be the most intimate telling of The Sapphires story yet. The performance will take place on July 28 at 7:30pm. Then on Saturday catch two of Australia's most applauded performers, Damien Leith and Darren Coggan, as they come together to celebrate the songbook of the most inspiring songwriters of all time, John Lennon and Paul McCartney. The duo will perform on July 30 at 8pm. Tickets can be purchased through GPAC.

