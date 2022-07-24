Goulburn Post
What's on in Goulburn and surrounding towns this week

Sophie Bennett
Sophie Bennett
Updated July 25 2022 - 7:10am, first published July 24 2022 - 6:41am
There are two musical acts performing at the GPAC this week. Photo: Louise Thrower.

Goulburn Performing Arts Centre

Lots of music

Two big acts are hitting up GPAC this week. On Thursday you can catch one of Australia's best-loved stories The Sapphires. Bringing the raw energy, fun and emotion of this story directly to the stage, writer Tony Briggs promises the play will be the most intimate telling of The Sapphires story yet. The performance will take place on July 28 at 7:30pm. Then on Saturday catch two of Australia's most applauded performers, Damien Leith and Darren Coggan, as they come together to celebrate the songbook of the most inspiring songwriters of all time, John Lennon and Paul McCartney. The duo will perform on July 30 at 8pm. Tickets can be purchased through GPAC.

Sophie Bennett

Sophie Bennett

Journalist

Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628

Local News

