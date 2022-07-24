Two big acts are hitting up GPAC this week. On Thursday you can catch one of Australia's best-loved stories The Sapphires. Bringing the raw energy, fun and emotion of this story directly to the stage, writer Tony Briggs promises the play will be the most intimate telling of The Sapphires story yet. The performance will take place on July 28 at 7:30pm. Then on Saturday catch two of Australia's most applauded performers, Damien Leith and Darren Coggan, as they come together to celebrate the songbook of the most inspiring songwriters of all time, John Lennon and Paul McCartney. The duo will perform on July 30 at 8pm. Tickets can be purchased through GPAC.
Goulburn Mulwaree Library will be hosting four bestselling crime authors, alongside Goulburn local and Daily Telegraph cartoonist Warren Brown for a fantastic evening of discussion, Q&A, nibbles and mingling. Come along to this not-to-be-missed talk and hear a robust discussion about what compels authors to write crime and why readers are so obsessed with the genre. This evening event will take place in the Library at 5pm on Saturday, July 30. Bookings are essential and tickets are available for $10 via www.trybooking.com/BZWOP or by contacting the Library on (02) 4823 4435.
Southern Tablelands Arts and the Goulburn Film Group will present a special film afternoon at the Goulburn Workers Club. Nearing the end of his extraordinary, culture-clashing life, the great Australian actor David Gulpilil engages with the camera one last time. In this, his final film, David Gulpilil shows what a survivor he is, and how he came to be the living legend we know him to be. My Name is Gulpilil is directed by Molly Reynolds and produced by Rolf de Heer, Peter Djigirr, David Gulpilil and Molly Reynolds. Before the film enjoy a free First Nations weaving workshop with Culture on the Move. Join Ronnie from 2pm at the Goulburn Workers Club on Sunday, July 31. Tickets can be purchased through Humantix.
Come and wander around an eclectic mix of stalls and support the local and regional stallholders. Enjoy the local produce, artwork and craft from many local suppliers and businesses with a mix of fine art, wine, produce, homemade crafts, and second-hand treasures. There is sure to be something for everyone. The markets are held on Wallace Street and will run from 9am to 2pm this Saturday, July 30.
Join local author Matthew Geddes at Crookwell Library and learn all you need to know to get your book published - digitally. Whether you write novels, non-fiction, or would like to present your family history research a little more professionally, Matthew can answer all your questions. The talk will take place on Thursday, July 28 from 12.30 to 1.30pm. To book call the Library on (02) 4832 1048 or book online.
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628
