Wakefield Park decision prompts business, employment concerns

I am annoyed by the recent decision of the land and environment court to ruin business at Wakefield park. The court however is upholding state law, and the council is required to operate within state law.
The council is essentially powerless in this situation. The only person we all need to pressure is Mrs Wendy Tuckerman MP state member for Goulburn who has the ear of the NSW government which made these laws.
Mrs Tuckerman should in my opinion seek exemption from the environmental laws based on the economic benefits a vibrant Wakefield raceway would bring. Only Mrs Tuckerman has this power as our state MP and I urge everybody annoyed with the court decision to write to her and express their annoyance.
I also urge councilors as individuals to stand up, nail their colors to the mast, and join us all in pressuring the state government to make an exemption for Wakefield. It is a no brainer that Wakefield is a huge tourist drawcard. I urge you all to write to Wendy Tuckerman MP.
I'm writing to you about last week's ruling by the Land & Environment Court that will only allows Wakefield Park Raceway to operate four days per month. I'm a senior driving instructor working at Wakefield Park and I was informed by Trackschool there is no more work.
I have been in the motorsport industry for more than 40 years and have seen Amaroo Park Raceway and Oran Park Raceway close due to population growth and land being acquired for housing. I ran a V8 Supercar hot laps business at Oran Park Raceway from 1999-2010. We had no problem with noise even though the race track was within 5km of the towns of Narellan and Camden.
I have also been a Director of the ARDC Australian Racing Drivers Club that runs SMP Sydney Motor sport park and was the promoter of the Bathurst 1000 (so please don't fob me off as a motorsport bogan).
However in this case it's only three or four residents in Goulburn that have complained of noise from Wakefield Park Raceway and now the days are restricted. How are we able to earn an income? In my employment by John Boston of Trackschool we have never broken any noise regulation during our days we operate.
I'm now unemployed from a job I've done for 30 years. Can someone explain how I can support my family?
