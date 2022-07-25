Driver allegedly blows more than five times the legal limit near Goulburn

A woman has been charged with high range PCA in the Hume region at the weekend.
Advertisement
Just before 7pm on Saturday (July 23), officers attached to Goulburn Traffic and Highway Patrol Command were conducting speed enforcement duties along the Hume Highway, Goulburn, when they detected a Hyundai Getz allegedly travelling at more than 130km/h in a 110km sign-posted area.
Police pulled the vehicle over and spoke with the driver - a 31-year-old woman - who was subjected to a roadside breath test, returning a positive result.
The woman was arrested and taken to Goulburn Police Station, where she underwent a secondary breath analysis which returned an alleged reading of 0.258, more than five times the legal limit.
She was charged with drive with high range PCA, and her licence was suspended.
The Kambah woman is due to appear at Goulburn Local Court on Wednesday August 24, 2022.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a daily email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.