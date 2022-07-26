All part of the experience Advertising Feature

Courtnie and Zeb Alaia have been growing their agency since 2013. Photo: Supplied

"We purchased the business in March 2013 and had just had our fourth baby in Jan 2013," said Courtnie and Zeb Alaia from Raine & Horne Goulburn.



Prior to that, Courtnie worked for the Australian Valuation Office as a property valuer and Zeb was working as a real estate agent.

The current team is made up of 19 people across sales, administration, property management, and five storage shed facilities.

"We enjoy being in a position to help our clients with all of their property needs," Courtnie said.



"It's so exciting to be part of the experience as we appreciate that selling, buying or renting can be extremely daunting but we are proud to work to the best of our ability to ensure that it's as stress free for our clients as possible.



"We love that the process allows us to not only run a successful business but to also be constantly making new friends along the way.

Explaining their growth over the last several years, "Our property management portfolio was one of the smallest when we started out but is now the largest in Goulburn."



Also in that time, they've noticed that "with the advancements of technology there are expectations of quicker and more transparent services and access 24/7 to basic information.



"We have had to adapt to this by implementing new systems and constantly being across innovations and industry changes."



For instance, "there were major legislative changes in March 2020 in the Residential Tenancies Act not only around landlord responsibilities but also on how these responsibilities are monitored and complied with.



"There were also major issues in relation to COVID and tenants and landlords alike were all impacted during this period. We could not do inspections for a long period and adapted by undertaking virtual inspections and other such measures to ensure everyone stayed safe. We have also invested heavily in staff training ensuring all staff are across the legislation and the responsibilities involved."

Commenting on the progress of the market over the last couple of years, "we have found that growth across the real estate industry has been considerable and contrary to expectations the pandemic actually had a positive impact on property prices and the rental market.



"In particular the rural market has grown drastically with many city buyers or people who've realised they can work from home cashing in on their city properties for a quieter and safer life in the country. While strong growth is usually always seen as a positive, it has hit the rental market hard with many people at the lower end struggling to afford the higher rental prices."

With Goulburn being one of the regions attracting treechangers there are a lot of people wanting to become owner-occupiers and renters.

"There is still a huge demand for both, with the rental market being probably the stronger of the two. Our vacancy rates are around the one per cent mark and we are leasing many properties without having to advertise."

Meanwhile on the investment front, "there are a lot of developers and builders who have been building new homes with granny flats and these are in strong demand by investors. This in turn gives us more stock in the rental market and we find that modern houses and flats, whilst higher in prices, nearly always go very quickly. Houses that require work may sometimes take a little longer to sell and this is also true in the rental market. Even though the properties may be less expensive to rent or buy they are less attractive to the market than those that are new or relatively modern," Courtnie explained.



"Goulburn is appealing due to the strong family and community vibe of the town. The feedback we receive from our clients who do not reside from Goulburn is how friendly the town is. They have made comments that they can walk down the street and be greeted with a smile or a hello. The other appealing factor is its central location with locals being able to do a day trip to Canberra, Sydney, Wollongong and the South Coast."