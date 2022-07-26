We believe in getting the best result for people's property. Today we have 20 staff and are growing from strength to strength.
Justin Gay is a fierce advocate of Goulburn and surrounding districts. Justin is recognised by his peers as a chairman elite selling principal. Justin's success is underpinned with the support of his sales associates.
Addison Gann is a passionate professional that has a down to earth approach. The success of the duo has provided a unique opportunity for Hayleigh Wells to join the team as their associate providing a comprehensive approach.
Rural sales specialist Paul McIntosh joined the Ray White Goulburn team in 2017 with qualified experience in rural land, property, agriculture, and sales. Paul's recognition within the rural community as an industry expert. The growth of our rural sales division has provided the opportunity to appoint Georgia Gray as his new sales associate.
Elite agent Jess Grashorn and sales associate Bella McIntosh pride themselves on attention to detail, integrity, professionalism and empathy. Jess has applied herself in the real estate industry for 10 years gaining experience in all areas.
In 2021 Jess employed the assistance of Bella McIntosh and together have established their successful and vibrant team.
Elite agent John Connell joined the Ray White team in 2014 and understands the complexities of the industry. John is committed to constantly striving for excellence in customer service, building relationships and looking after his clients. Johns is currently looking for an exceptional associate to join his team.
Highly-accredited, and easy-going and friendly-natured Garry enjoys providing a stress-free service to his clients and has a wealth of local knowledge and experience. Garry's team provides an easy contrast of mature industry knowledge and with the strength of his associate Levi providing an innovative approach.
Barry Flint joined the team in 2022. Honest, loyal, and trustworthy, most importantly, he cares. He is a true gentleman and a valued asset to the Goulburn team.
Property management has gone from strength to strength. Felicity Apps has taken our team to new heights. With the trusted support of her team Labrooke Baxter, Charlie McCormack, and we are so proud to be welcoming the support of Sharon Shorrock, and Lauren Campbell to deliver comprehensive property management services. We are excited to announce our well-appointed team are transitioning to portfolio management, improving our service delivery and taking it to the next level.
We take client service and the customer experience very seriously. Andri Parlett has been appointed as our customer service officer, ensuring that you are supported through your property journey.
Regardless of whether you are a vendor, landlord, buyer or tenant your experience is important to us. This has provided Ray White with the opportunity to introduce this important layer of customer service.
Ray White Goulburn continues to lead the way in innovative service delivery that paves the way in the local real estate market.
The foundations that the business was built on are the same principles that we invest in today.
Ray White Goulburn was the pioneering agency to produce photo and colour advertising to the local newspaper, and the first agency in the area to host open homes.
Today our fundamental philosophy continues to break records in our local market.
Our purpose-built auction room set us apart from our competitors.
Importantly it sets us aside with unprecedented results for our customers.
Recognised by Realestate.com.au as Goulburn No 1 Agency, we do not stand still, we lead the market.
We have produced exceptional results for our clients, less days on market, and significantly higher returns for our vendors.
Our award-winning teams of elite agents and accomplished associates recognise that best business practices, service delivery, and a carefully executed marketing campaign results in success.
Chairman, elite principal and licensee in charge Justin Gay's ties to our local community run deep he was born and breed in Crookwell, and together with his family call Goulburn home.
History and relationships are the cornerstone of his success serving our local community and surrounding districts for over 20 years.
Translating the vision to deliver innovative business practices and exceptional customer service whilst meeting industry standards requires a strategic approach to business operations.
It felt like a natural fit to appoint Liz DuBois as Ray White Goulburn business manager.
Liz is dedicated to creating a positive office environment and building business processes that support our business model.
Justin is committed to our community.
"I love the fact that even though Goulburn is continuing to grow and diversify, it has retained the small country community feel," he said.
Community involvement is important to each member of our team.
Together we take pride in participating in work experience programs, community sponsorship including Trinity Rugby, Goulburn Rugby, Binda Picnic Races.
The A Little Ray of Giving initiative is one of our highlights.
"We purchased the business in March 2013 and had just had our fourth baby in Jan 2013," said Courtnie and Zeb Alaia from Raine & Horne Goulburn.
Prior to that, Courtnie worked for the Australian Valuation Office as a property valuer and Zeb was working as a real estate agent.
The current team is made up of 19 people across sales, administration, property management, and five storage shed facilities.
"We enjoy being in a position to help our clients with all of their property needs," Courtnie said.
"It's so exciting to be part of the experience as we appreciate that selling, buying or renting can be extremely daunting but we are proud to work to the best of our ability to ensure that it's as stress free for our clients as possible.
"We love that the process allows us to not only run a successful business but to also be constantly making new friends along the way.
Explaining their growth over the last several years, "Our property management portfolio was one of the smallest when we started out but is now the largest in Goulburn."
Also in that time, they've noticed that "with the advancements of technology there are expectations of quicker and more transparent services and access 24/7 to basic information.
"We have had to adapt to this by implementing new systems and constantly being across innovations and industry changes."
For instance, "there were major legislative changes in March 2020 in the Residential Tenancies Act not only around landlord responsibilities but also on how these responsibilities are monitored and complied with.
"There were also major issues in relation to COVID and tenants and landlords alike were all impacted during this period. We could not do inspections for a long period and adapted by undertaking virtual inspections and other such measures to ensure everyone stayed safe. We have also invested heavily in staff training ensuring all staff are across the legislation and the responsibilities involved."
Commenting on the progress of the market over the last couple of years, "we have found that growth across the real estate industry has been considerable and contrary to expectations the pandemic actually had a positive impact on property prices and the rental market.
"In particular the rural market has grown drastically with many city buyers or people who've realised they can work from home cashing in on their city properties for a quieter and safer life in the country. While strong growth is usually always seen as a positive, it has hit the rental market hard with many people at the lower end struggling to afford the higher rental prices."
With Goulburn being one of the regions attracting treechangers there are a lot of people wanting to become owner-occupiers and renters.
"There is still a huge demand for both, with the rental market being probably the stronger of the two. Our vacancy rates are around the one per cent mark and we are leasing many properties without having to advertise."
Meanwhile on the investment front, "there are a lot of developers and builders who have been building new homes with granny flats and these are in strong demand by investors. This in turn gives us more stock in the rental market and we find that modern houses and flats, whilst higher in prices, nearly always go very quickly. Houses that require work may sometimes take a little longer to sell and this is also true in the rental market. Even though the properties may be less expensive to rent or buy they are less attractive to the market than those that are new or relatively modern," Courtnie explained.
"Goulburn is appealing due to the strong family and community vibe of the town. The feedback we receive from our clients who do not reside from Goulburn is how friendly the town is. They have made comments that they can walk down the street and be greeted with a smile or a hello. The other appealing factor is its central location with locals being able to do a day trip to Canberra, Sydney, Wollongong and the South Coast."
As for some tips for potential buyers, Courtnie's comment was "just not to be scared of interest rate rises. They are still very low and lenders are still offering very competitive interest rates. Now is a great time to become active in the market as there is almost certain to be some activity of investors who are leveraged with too narrow a margin to be comfortable jumping out of the market thus leaving a space for others to jump in."
"Elders is the oldest real estate company in Australia," said local agent Lauren Kennedy.
"The present team have been operating at the Hume Street branch since 2010.
"We have the associated benefit of being under the same roof as our rural bank, insurance, livestock, wool and rural merchandise services; a real one stop shop."
The real estate team consists of Ray Croker, Louise Elliott, Carol McDonald and Lauren Kennedy, while "our entire rural services team in our branch consists of around 20 skilled and friendly staff."
Focussing on real estate, "while our primary focus is rural and lifestyle sales, we also have a strong interest and following in residential sales throughout the entire Goulburn, Crookwell, Taralga and Nerriga/Braidwood districts.
"Our team also has the capability for commercial, industrial and business sales."
In terms of the Goulburn area, "we enjoy the small town feel of our community. It is a community that stands behind one other through the good, the bad and the ugly.
"It makes us proud to be able to service the great people that we have known for so long, even throughout different careers in the past."
Additionally, "our business is heavily involved in sponsorship and organisation of local events. Our branch has been the major sponsor of the Goulburn Campdraft Ladies event since the event's beginning. We are proud supporters and actively involved with the executive committee of the Taralga Pony Club."
They have also been "sponsors of Goulburn, Crookwell and Taralga shows [and] avid supporters and sponsors of several local Flock Ewe Competitions: Gunning, Crookwell, Taralga and Southern Tablelands."
Other examples include "major sponsor and co-organisers of the Robertson Pasture Competition. Supporters of the Country Education Foundation and Gunning Gentleman's Lunch.
"We also carry out our own fundraising with our annual golf and sporting days. They are days [where] get our clients together each year to raise funds for a chosen local charity. The charity changes each year."
In terms of the agency's approach to real estate, "we have developed a specialist rural/lifestyle and commercial sales arm presenting key property opportunities to all areas of Australia, particularly Sydney and environs. We have sales expertise over a wide range of property types including residential homes, commercial and investment properties."
In terms of the local market "we have seen a huge amount of growth in the rural lifestyle sector over the last 18 months. The reason for this happening is the greater acceptance and ability for people to work remotely, and the desire to be removed from inner city apartments, and urban neighbourhoods.
"There is a high demand in both properties to buy and to rent. This includes rural rentals. We are seeing a particularly strong response to investment type properties for the mum-and-dad investor types to be able to secure, and then have a long-term tenant reside.
"At the moment, there is a shortage of residential property supply across the major centres that we service; Goulburn, Crookwell, and Taralga. We are still seeing some rural property come to the market, however there is a severe shortage in larger quality rural farming holdings, of which we still have a large queue of cashed-up purchasers ready to pounce.
"I believe that Goulburn has a good mix of investors and homeowners, however there is still a large population of people renting in the area," Lauren said. This will continue to change over time with the availability of money and interest rates, and of services and employment available in the area.
"Being a large country regional centre we have the enviable position of being close enough to major cities of Sydney and Canberra. People are friendly and offer traditional country hospitality. Real estate is more affordable than our metropolitan and capital neighbours."
Roger Bushell Real Estate has been operating in Goulburn and surrounding areas since 2010. Roger has worked as a real estate and stock and station in the area since 1985 working for different agencies before deciding to branch out and start his own agency.
The new owner since 2020, Emma Price, worked for Roger first as a receptionist from 2012, and then after getting her real estate licence, as sales agent until 2017 before she moved overseas.
Since her return, Emma has also obtained her stock and station and business broking licences.
To further her knowledge and give her better understanding into the industry Emma also decided to take on extra study and complete her Bachelor of Property and Real Estate through Deakin University.
"There are not many real estate agents who can attest to also holding a degree in Property and Real Estate as well as their licence qualifications," Emma said.
Emma says the advantage of completing this degree is that it has given her further knowledge in regard to property development, property valuing, marketing and business operations.
"Roger Bushell Real Estate is well known for the selling of many small and large rural holdings in the area with many people not realising we sell more than rural property.
"We have the ability to sell all types of listing including residential, rural, lifestyle and commercial."
The two sales agents are still Emma and Roger.
Emma also believes that the vast amount of knowledge and experience of the area and the industry between Roger and herself makes them a fantastic team for people looking to sell their home or property.
As they continue to serve the community, "the agency hasn't changed our values over time but we moved offices this year and with a new office came a whole new look. We updated our logo and colours to something a little more modern and kind of neutral to give the whole business a fresh feel."
In terms of who is buying homes in the region, "there a lot of home owners in Goulburn but we also have a big investment population due to our location and availability," Emma noted.
This is because Goulburn is in such a surprisingly convenient spot.
"Our proximity makes the region such a popular location. Within a few hours you can be at the beach, or at the snow."
It also helps that we are in "a prominent location between Sydney and Canberra and Melbourne. And it's more affordable than Canberra and most people are happy to make the commute if it means they can afford to live and buy homes rather than rent or buy in Canberra and have to live below their means to make ends meet," Emma explained.
"My career in real estate commenced in Howick, Auckland, New Zealand, when I bought a house and asked the agent a technical question about the title," Angella Storrier said.
"His response was, 'no woman has ever asked me that? Why did you?'. I explained that I had been studying valuation for the past two years. He offered me a job. I found my passion."
Wanting to get back into the industry after some time away (including 10 years working at TAFE), Angella founded her own agency here in Goulburn in 2004, initially working from a home office.
Stepson Brett Storrier joined as a sales agent in February 2006 and with a growing business, the agency was moved into 137 Bourke Street in 2007.
"By 2014 we had outgrown the Bourke Street offices so [we] renovated our building at 396 Auburn Street and relocated."
Angella was president of the Goulburn Chamber of Commerce from 2002 to 2004, and "after I started my own business, I retained my interest in helping children get a good education, plus I am a strong believer in giving back to the local community that supports me.
"In the years since I have built up my annual donations to include 14 local schools and I get enormous pleasure from seeing them obtain much-needed resources for their students."
The current team consists of Angella and Brett in sales, Angella's husband Bill in accounts, two property managers and three fulfilling admin and reception duties.
Describing our local market, "Goulburn for so many years has been like a best-kept secret," Brett said.
"With the geographical location, it's surprising it has taken so long for Sydney, Canberra and other people around us to catch on to the value here. Our [region's] property has always been well-priced compared to those around us. It has gained momentum in the last five years, and particularly in the last 18 months Goulburn and surrounding regions have kicked on big time.
"COVID has had a big impact, with people finding they can work remotely and don't have to go into the office every day, they can live here where it's quieter, cheaper, a more stress-free lifestyle," Brett said.
Emphasising how strong the local market has become, "recently, we have been achieving record prices for many types of property including small acreage properties in Run-O-Waters, and for rural properties surrounding Goulburn. Demand still exceeds supply," Angella said.
"Interest rates are starting to impact [on buyer's decisions] but demand has been strong enough to resist major price falls in Goulburn at this stage. Demand for quality homes of all descriptions, and [therefore their] prices, are still strong."