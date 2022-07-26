Are the awards relevant? Special Publication

This column by Darrell Weekes, Goulburn Chamber of Commerce president

Meaning: The business awards recognise those businesses who, according to their own customers, are the best at what they do. Photo: Supplied

Are the business awards still relevant?

I was asked this question a few weeks ago as we were preparing for this year's awards. My answer was a simple, yes.

Not only are they still relevant, and I will get to why that is in a moment, I would argue that they are more important than ever.

You see, a study published by the University of Technology Sydney a few years ago, confirmed what we had long known, and that is that four out of every five business that are started in Australia, fail within the first five years. These numbers are supported by data published by the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

These numbers paint a terrifying picture for any would be entrepreneur considering striking out on their own.



Let me put that into perspective for you. If you were considering having important surgery, and your surgeon told you that there was an 80 per cent chance it would fail, and that failure would have devastating consequences on you and your family, would you proceed?

But that is exactly what business owners do. Every week, thousands of extraordinary people willing to put themselves, and their futures, at risk because they believe they can do it better, will launch a new business.

The business awards recognise those businesses who, according to their own customers, are the best at what they do, and of course, customers are the ultimate judge when it comes to identifying which businesses are worth recognising.

Family, small and medium size businesses account for more than 95 per cent of all businesses in Australia. They are the biggest employers and contribute over $420 billion to the economy.

Do I think it is relevant to acknowledge the daily sacrifice, hard work and struggle of these businesses, who have had to deal with, not only the usual dramas, but also the unbelievable challenges of the last few years?

Do I think it is important to encourage, recognise and thank these people for serving our community?