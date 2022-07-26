A five time world champion skeet shooter will find himself in the Southern Highlands over the weekend to pass on his knowledge to local shooters.
Advertisement
American shooter John Shima will be the guest of honour at Berrima Clay Target Club on Sunday and will be instructing both experienced and non-experienced shooters across disciplines such gun safety and fitting.
Club member Peter Papps told the Southern Highland News the club was excited Shima was taking the time to visit while attending the NSW Championships in Sydney in August.
"We're excited that he's made time to come down and coach some of our shooters," he said.
"He can handle anyone from a beginner to a AA shooter (top grade) and he has offered his time to come to Berrima to run this clinic on Sunday for both skeet and sporting clays.
"It is limited in numbers so we only have local shooters he will be helping and we'll have a cross-range of experienced and non-experienced shooters who will be attending."
Shima boasts an impressive resume alongside his world champion titles including being selected over 30 times in the All-American team for the National Skeet Shooting Association and a member of that organisation's Hall of Fame.
Papps said he had reached out to a contact who knew Shima and the American was all too happy to head down the Hume to pay the club a visit.
"He said he'd like to come down to Berrima and have a look at the facilities as he's only seen the capital cities of Australia," Papps said.
"It's important for us as a small club to have a man of his stature to donate his time and come have a look at our shooters and offer coaching. It's a big bonus for us I can tell you."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0447071584.
Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0447071584.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.