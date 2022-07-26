Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Five-time world champion skeet shooter and NSSA Chief Instructor John Shima to visit Berrima

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
July 26 2022 - 6:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Berrima Clay Target Club members will have a legendary tutor on Sunday. Photo: file

A five time world champion skeet shooter will find himself in the Southern Highlands over the weekend to pass on his knowledge to local shooters.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Journalist

Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0447071584.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.