MP connects Wakefield discussion with Ministers

Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman said she was facilitating meetings with NSW Ministers in the hopes of aiding a beneficial resolution around the operation of Wakefield Park.
Strict consent restrictions will be placed on the racing circuit if it holds more than four events per month outlined in its original consent filed in 1993.
Mrs Tuckerman said it was promising the two groups were coming together to seek a mutually suitable resolution.
"I understand that since the ruling, Wakefield Park has met with Council and the discussions were both amicable and future focused," Mrs Tuckerman said.
"As we all know the Courts decision is binding and it's important that both Wakefield Park and Council worked together for the betterment of all concerned."
"I have been provided correspondence from Council seeking to meet with various NSW Ministers. I will assist in facilitating appropriate meetings with the aim to explore the opportunities for the benefit of Goulburn."
Ms Tuckerman said it had been an ongoing discussion for more than a decade and that the end goal would be a "balanced and fair outcome for all concerned".
The Minister for Goulburn said she had hoped discussions could have come to a resolution "through mediation and without legal intervention".
"It is extremely disappointing that each party was unable to negotiate a better outcome before taking the matter to court," she said.
Mrs Tuckerman said the original approval was primarily for the purpose of racing historic vehicles with a limit of four race events per month.
However, changing ownership and the evolution of the business model has seen race days expand dramatically to more than 300 operating days per year.
"The evolution of Wakefield Park has not been complemented by a new or amended consent, nor did Goulburn Mulwaree Council seek compliance," Mrs Tuckerman said.
"Whilst it is regrettable that Wakefield Park elected to proceed with an appeal to the Court prior to receiving Councils determination, it was entirely their right to do so."
Mrs Tuckerman said she was aware of the impacts being borne by the businesses around Goulburn.
