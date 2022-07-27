Transgrid seeking apprentices to build on power network

When Josh Barker was looking to change trade careers he turned to Transgrid to help make the shift.
The 24-year-old from Harden-Murrumburrah is in the first year of his Substation Technician apprenticeship, based at Trangrid's Yass depot.
"I'd been a plumber for six years, but was looking for something different and I wanted to become a Transgrid apprentice to grain skills in high voltage electricity," Josh said.
Josh said he enjoyed the variety of work and outdoor locations on the transmission network in a work environment where safety was a priority and employees come first.
"The highlight of my experience as a first year apprentice has been working up in the Snowy Mountains, it is such a beautiful part of the world and being up there in the snow for work, while taking in the scenery was amazing," he said.
Applications are now open for Transgrid's 2023 apprenticeship program and Josh is encouraging others to apply.
"It's such a great opportunity and there is so much training on offer. It's not just electrical skill s you learn, but we've done everything from welding to working at heights and with heavy vehicles, there is so much to learn, just go for it," he said.
Transgrid's high voltage transmission network connects more than 3.5 million homes and businesses across NSW and the ACT and delivers safe and reliable electricity.
Electrical Substation Technician apprentice roles are being offered at Eastern Creek, Newcastle, Orange, Tamworth, Wagga Wagga and Yass.
Telecommunication Technician apprenticeships are also available at Eastern Creek, Orange and Yass.
Apprentice Lead Kailee Standen said the apprenticeship program opens many doors in the energy sector.
"I was fortunate to start with Transgrid as an electrical apprentice when I was 16 - today I manage a team of 32 substations and telecommunication technician apprentices across our six regions," Kailee said.
I am very excited to announce our opening for our 2023 intake. As a transgrid apprentice you will receive hands-on learning and development in a supportive and stimulating environment and may have the chance to work on some of Australia's most important energy projects."
With the rapidly accelerating pace of Australia's transition to clean energy, Josh said the future is exciting.
"What excites me about working in energy is know that we light up schools, homes and streets to powering local business, hospitals and everything in between," Josh said.
Applications close on September 4 and information and applications can be made at www.careers.transgrid.com.au/go/apprentice-roles/
