Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Transgrid seeking apprentices to build on power network

July 27 2022 - 6:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Transgrid apprentice Josh Barker is encouraging others to take up the call and build on the country's future of power. Picture: supplied.

When Josh Barker was looking to change trade careers he turned to Transgrid to help make the shift.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.