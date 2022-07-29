Take a life saving step - be an organ donor

SO there I was just minding my own business the other day when something caught my eye.
A call from the Rural Doctors Association of Australia for people to register their intent to donate their organs dropped into the email feed.
I thought "wow it's organ donation week" and then I thought about the people I have encountered over the years who have either donated or received an organ.
It reminded me that I often thought about organ donation but had never moved to register my intent.
Right there in front of me underlined and in blue were the words "register your intent" - so I did.
It took me all of a minute and then I received a nice reply.
"Thank you for taking one minute to register to be a donor. You could one day save and improve the lives of many Australians through the gift of organ and tissue donation," the reply said
"Now that you are registered, make sure you talk to your family about your wishes."
So my follow-up was to tell my family what I had just done and they are going to do likewise.
Services Australia will now send me a donor card which I will carry around with me.
I will be honest with you - I am old and possibly carry a little too much weight.
However, if my organs are good enough to donate then I am pretty sure yours are as well.
I also went looking for some statistics - because everyone loves statistics right.
I found this - while the majority of Australians support organ and tissue donation, only around one in three [36 percent] are registered to be a donor.
Well now it's 36 percent plus one.
Register your intent here.
Damian McGill
ACM Journalist
