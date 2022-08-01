Joan Evans was the toast of Towrang on the weekend when the community turned out in force for a very special event.
Mayor Peter Walker christened her 'Queen Joan' as she sat regally in her son-in-law Ricky Jones' vintage Ford that crossed the new Towrang Bridge.
Up to 100 people lined the bridge, which Cr Walker officially opened on Saturday. Contractors, Bridgeworks Australia Ptd Ltd, started construction in August, 2021 on the new 85-metre two-lane structure. Crucially, it is 4.5 metres higher than the old bridge and 32 metres longer. It is designed to withstand frequent flooding and end access issues during heavy rain.
The $4 million project was jointly funded by the council and federal government.
Mrs Evans, 92, was feted as she tested out the new bridge.
"It was very special," she said.
"I didn't expect to be asked but because I'm Towrang's oldest resident, I got the job. It's a part of history I can keep."
Mrs Evans has seen four bridges in her time. She and husband Ray moved from Goulburn to Towrang some 50 years ago. Their teenage daughters, Kerrie and Roslyn loved horses and the space gave them more room to ride. Ray was also a keen harness driver.
Even then, the swelling Wollondilly River posed access problems. The first crossing was a cement slab or causeway. This was replaced by a timber bridge, which Mrs Evans described as no more than a four by two board.
"No one was too happy about it because if your wheel went over, your car ended up in the river," she said.
Another wider timber structure followed and then a concrete bridge, which also frequently flooded.
Mrs Evans can recall several emergencies in her time, where ambulances couldn't access the town. One elderly lady had to be driven out the northern side, via Swallowtail, to Goulburn Hospital.
She, like many other residents, is pleased to see a new bridge in place.
"It will make a heck of a difference," Mrs Evans said.
"We have a lot of people building on blocks out here because it is so much more affordable. It's good for them to know they won't be cut off during heavy rain. Real estate is going up and it pays to live here."
Mrs Evans, a longtime artist, plans to do a painting of the new bridge.
Hume MP Angus Taylor, Labor duty senator for Hume, Deb O'Neill, councillors and staff also attended the opening.
Mayor Peter Walker said it was a big day for the Towrang community, which had worked for decades to secure the new bridge.
Afterwards, guests and villagers enjoyed morning tea at Towrang Hall.
