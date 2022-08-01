Goulburn Post
ACT Rugby: Goulburn Dirty Reds hit top form in 67-7 demolition of Gungahlin Eagles

By Chris Gordon
Updated August 1 2022 - 6:55am, first published 6:50am
Goulburn Dirty Reds are first on the ladder as finals approach. Photo: Chris Gordon

The Goulburn Dirty Reds first-grade side notched up their highest score of the season in a dominant 67-7 win over the Gungahlin Eagles at Nichols on Saturday.

