Photos: Supplied

Wollondilly Public School are spending NSW Education Week 2022 (August 1 to 5) focussing their attention on learning.

The main way they are achieving this is through three-way learning conversations between the teacher, the student and the parent or caregiver.

With appointments arranged throughout the week (and COVID-safe protocols strictly followed) the conversations will see them spend around 20 minutes discussing how the student is progressing with their literacy and their numeracy, as well as their goals for those two disciplines for the rest of the year.

The student's social and emotional needs will be covered as well.

Celebrating: The Education Week assembly is taking place today (August 3). The three-way learning conversations with parents or caregivers are taking place all week.

School principal Bede Darcey explained that there are multiple benefits to this approach of including the student and the caregiver in the same conversation.

Firstly, this approach encourages the student to take ownership of their learning, their progress, and their own future. They will know where they are, and where they are heading.

Secondly, it is giving the parent or caregiver a real opportunity to see inside the school for the first time in a couple of years.

Thirdly, it helps the parent or caregiver be more involved with the student's learning by understanding their individual goals and seeing, first hand, what actually happens up here at school.

For the younger students, Mr Darcey said it might be just remembering simple things like using capital letters and full stops at the start and end of every sentence.

"Research suggests that if we can involve families in education there are enormous benefits for the student, the family as a whole and the school; this is very important," Mr Darcey said.

Dreaming with eyes open: Book Week is also coming up soon. The character parade and a grandparent's day with picnic lunch will take place on Friday August 26.

The school is also holding a special assembly for NSW Education Week on Wednesday August 3.

Additionally (and for a separate, unrelated reasonn), a really special event is also happening at the school on the same day, and it will involve a film crew.



The reason for this special event is all a bit secret at the moment, but Mr Darcey says to watch this space.

Another thing to look forward to is Book Week during week six of term, the big finale of which will be combining the tradition of dressing up for the traditional character parade with an open invite for visitors with grandparents' day.

Book Week's theme for 2022 is Dreaming with eyes open, and on Friday August 26 the character parade will start at 10am.

Following that, from 10.45am will be open classrooms for parents and grandparents to experience what it looks, sounds and feels like to be in these physical learning spaces.