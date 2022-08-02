Woolworths and Share the Dignity partner to help residents across the Southern Tablelands

Woolworths and Share the Dignity are calling on Goulburn and Southern Tablelands residents to participate in a Dignity Drive following an increased need across New South Wales for period care products.
This month's Dignity Drive aims to directly address period poverty and increase the number of freely available period care products across the state.
Woolworths will also donate five cents from each period care product sold during the drive to help fund support local community initiatives and Share the Dignity's Dignity Vending Machines.
Since the partnership's beginnings in 2019, Woolworths customers have donated over 575,000 period care products.
In March alone, Woolworths customers donated more than 82,000 period care products and Woolworths donated $119,000 to Share the Dignity.
Store Manager Aaron Brimson said they we're proud to continue its partnership with Share The Dignity and support the meaningful change they're creating.
"We would also like to thank all our Goulburn and Southern Tablelands customers who have donated as their generous contribution has helped lessen the impact of an already challenging time," he said.
Share the Dignity NSW Volunteer State Team Leader Leanne Barile said they were pleased to have the support of Woolworths to raise awareness.
"Our efforts across Goulburn and Southern Tablelands are well and truly in motion to end period poverty," she said.
The Dignity Drive will run across Woolworths supermarkets in Goulburn and Southern Tablelands. Customers can purchase any period care product and donate it in store via the pink collection boxes located at the front of every Woolworths store or add a cash donation at Woolworths registers.
From Wednesday August 3, period care products such as selected tampons and pads will be on sale as part of the Woolworths weekly catalogue, encouraging customers to purchase an item to donate for those in need.
Since the start of the partnership and this month celebrating our eighth Dignity Drive, Woolworths has donated over $2 million to support those experiencing period poverty.
In April, Woolworths and Share the Dignity announced the milestone of the 100th Dignity Vending Machine sponsored by Woolworths.
The machines offer free period products accessible in bathrooms in schools, hospitals, homeless shelters, women's refuge centres and other local community organisations.
Nationally, Woolworths sponsored machines have dispensed more than 68,000 free period packs since the first machine was installed in 2019.
