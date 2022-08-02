Goulburn Post
Woolworths and Share the Dignity partner to help residents across the Southern Tablelands

Updated August 2 2022 - 4:21am, first published 4:03am
Time to Share the Dignity: Rochelle Courtenay, Nikki Bensch, Davinder Dhulipala (WW), Jo-Ann James, Zoe Kelly-Verity (WW), Jess Patti, Nameera Junani (WW) Leanne Barile, Emily Wilson, Donna Levinson-Murray (kneeling), Tania Watson (kneeling). Picture: Supplied

Woolworths and Share the Dignity are calling on Goulburn and Southern Tablelands residents to participate in a Dignity Drive following an increased need across New South Wales for period care products.

