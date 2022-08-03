The RFS has controlled the fire that broke out on private property on Gurrundah Road.
Eight crews brought it under control shortly after 7pm.
Advertisement
RFS Southern Tablelands operations officer said it burnt through one hectare. The cause is under investigation.
RFS crews are on the scene of a grassfire west of Goulburn.
RFS Southern Tablelands operational officer Mitchell Butler said multiple crews responded to the fire, some 10km west of Goulburn on Gurrundah Road. It is near the intersection with Coopers Lane.
The fire broke out on private property just after 6pm Wednesday.
Mr Butler said the outbreak was currently 100 metres by 50 metres in size, or 0.10 hectares. It is burning on flat grassland country and is contained.
ALSO READ:
Firefighters worked hard to gain access but wet ground conditions proved a challenge. More crews are on the way.
Mr Butler said no property was under threat but protection measures were in place.
Residents are urged to monitor conditions and check their bushfire survival plans. If you do not have a plan, decide what you will do if the situation changes.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a daily email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.