Firefighters respond to outbreak on property west of Goulburn

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated August 3 2022 - 9:50am, first published 9:00am
Update Wednesday 7.40pm

The RFS has controlled the fire that broke out on private property on Gurrundah Road.

