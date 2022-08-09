New skills and confidence Advertising Feature

Disability Employment Services program: Alex brings his own experience with autism to help others who are living with a disability. Photo: Supplied

Enjoying a job that gives him meaning and a sense of purpose never seemed possible for Alex.

The 29-year-old struggled to find employment because he often had difficulty with speech and communicating with others.

Living with autism, the impact of the condition on how he communicates with people had a serious impact on his confidence too.

"I couldn't talk to anybody," Alex said.

"I couldn't even walk outside and say hello to people because I was so shy. Not having a job made me feel like I couldn't do anything."

Alex was referred to APM Employment Services who provide the Disability Employment Services program for job seekers living with an injury, illness or disability.

The program aims to boost the skills and confidence of participants while also engaging employers to show the value a person with disability can bring to their organisation.

APM helped Alex build his confidence by connecting him with training courses and getting his driver's licence.

They also helped him access guidance to learn new tasks, and discover job roles or ways of working that allowed him to take a little more time to commit tasks to memory.

"APM really supported me through difficult times" he said.

Alex soon found himself in the perfect role as a support worker for people with disability in the community.

He now works with several clients providing social support, working on their goals and assisting them with any day-to-day tasks.

"Alex fits really well with the job with us as a support worker because he has a really friendly, smiley disposition about him" his employer Shannon said.

"He has nothing but positive things to say and he takes that out and supports our clients in the community with that same energy.

"Putting someone with a disability in to help others with a disability is a really empowering thing.

"Some clients and their families were apprehensive at first, but after working with Alex and seeing how fantastic he is with their clients, it gives renewed hope for what their own family are able to achieve."

APM Employment Services is Australia's largest provider of the Disability Employment Services program, with more than 500 locations nationwide.

As well as supporting job seekers to find suitable employment they can help employers find reliable staff for their business.

If you want to know more about Disability Employment Services or need to hire staff for your business, contact APM Employment Services Goulburn at 211 Auburn St, Goulburn, NSW.