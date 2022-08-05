Goulburn Post

Mailbox - August 8: Letters to the editor

Updated August 8 2022 - 6:49am, first published August 5 2022 - 7:43am
READERS PIC: Local photographer Linda Mace was in just the right spot to capture these Kites transferring a tasty mouse in mid-flight above her Goulburn property.

Praise for foresight

Goulburn residents and businesses should congratulate Bob Kirk on his leadership, foresight, and dedication to the future development of Goulburn as an interesting and vibrant city.

