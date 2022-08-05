Goulburn residents and businesses should congratulate Bob Kirk on his leadership, foresight, and dedication to the future development of Goulburn as an interesting and vibrant city.
The naysayers on the council should reflect on what they imagine will be the future for Goulburn if they don't strongly advocate for our share of the State and Federal funds for projects such as the Rail Trail.
Goulburn residents, by their use of the river walks, have demonstrated their desire to get out into the open air and exercise.
It is not difficult to imagine that the rail trail would benefit the health of residents as well as attract Canberra and Sydney day-trippers and others.
In recent years under the leadership of Bob Kirk and Warwick Bennett Goulburn has become a far more interesting city.
Come on councillors don't drop the ball as we have a long way to go to match what other regional cities such as Bathurst, Orange, and Wagga Wagga offer their residents and visitors.
I had my first entertainment experience at GPAC (Goulburn Performing Arts Centre) on Saturday night.
What a great facility!
Thank you GMC for your vision and for delivering on this important contribution enabling our community to share in wonderful cultural experiences. In my case the event was the Australia Hayden Ensemble.
The hall acoustics delivered and the enthusiasm and skill of the musicians made for a wonderful night of entertainment. I note that we shared the night with members of the Upper Lachlan and GMC councils. Great to see our councillors supporting GPAC.
The Labor government's climate change bill has passed the lower house of parliament, committing Australia to cutting greenhouse gas emissions by at least 43 per cent by 2030.
While it will send a clear and welcome signal to the business community to encourage further investment in clean energy, this target is ultimately too modest. Science dictates that Australia needs to reduce its emissions by 75 per cent by 2030 to minimise the effects of climate change.
While the Labor government has assured that "the 43 per cent emissions reduction target was a floor and not a ceiling", this "floor" needs to be raised rapidly if we are to maintain the liveability of our planet and protect the future of our children and grandchildren.
I feel sorry for the real 'Bozo the Clown' as I've been taking his name in vain lately as profanity in response to the many Bozos driving around on our roads.
Our local Bozos don't tend to solicit many laughs and but do harass and traumatise everyone and anyone on the road, especially if you have the audacity to be doing the speed limit, particularly through roadworks.
I can only feel pleasure at the thought of them having to pay for the fuel they must waste. You'd think the proliferation of dash cams would dissuade the Bozos from poor driving but that doesn't seem to be the case.
All one can do is show the footage to the police and even submit it to an online forum which specialises in showing the rest of us how bad Australian drivers really are, and they are legion.
