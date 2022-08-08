Six Physie clubs from around the state travelled to Goulburn on the weekend to participate in an interclub competition.
The Bjelke-Petersen (BJP) School of Physical Culture - Goulburn Club, hosted the friendly competition from Saturday to Sunday, August 6-7 at the Veolia Arena.
Goulburn members competed against girls and women from Brindabella, Hunters Hill, Orana, The Peninsula, Moruya and Jervis Bay.
Physie or physical culture is a synchronised, team-based sport that's social and fun, incorporating many genres of dance into professionally choreographed routines.
Club representative Amy McEneny said the event symbolised everything she loved about Physie.
Pointing at the girls chatting and laughing around the room, she said while Physie was great for exercise it was also all about friendship.
"It has been a really successful event and all of our volunteers have worked so hard all weekend," Ms McEneny said.
An interclub competition is a friendly competition that aims to give Physie participants experience in competing and foster club spirit before higher-level competitions.
Competitors ranged in age from 4 years old to over 60 at the two-day competition.
Ms McEneny and her sister Laura Scott started the Goulburn Physie Club in 2016.
The club now has more than 70 members and classes are offered for girls and women aged four years and up.
Enrolment for 2023 will open in February.
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628
