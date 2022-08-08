Take a trip down memory lane with an amazing interactive live TV Variety Show featuring hits from The Seekers, Bee Gees, Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, Neil Sedaka and The Everly Brothers. With a rockin' live band and an amazing multimedia presentation, expect to be entertained by The Robertson Brothers when they come to the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre this week. Travel back in time on Thursday, August 11 or Friday, August 12 at 8pm. Tickets can be purchased through GPAC.
Goulburn Rotary Parkside Markets are a regional produce and artisan market held in Montague Street, adjacent to Belmore Park. A project of the Goulburn Rotary Club, at the markets you will find something for each of your senses: coffee, flowers, food, preserves, plants, candles, jewellery and so much more. This month the Goulburn branch of the Country Women's Association will also have stalls inside the CWA rooms on Montague Street selling handicrafts, pre-loved goods and cake. They will also be serving a not to miss Devonshire Tea. The markets will take place on Saturday, August 13 from 8.30am.
Whitenoise Pro Audio will present Keith Scott and Brendan Mon Tanner in a night of comedy and magic at the Goulburn Club. Keith Scott is an Australian-American voice actor, comedian, impressionist and animation historian. Brendan Mon Tanner is known as 'The Hilarious Comic Trickster'. See both on Saturday, August 13 from 8pm. Tickets can be purchased through humanitix.
After a two-year absence, the Goulburn Sporting Hall of Fame is returning, with four locals to be inducted this weekend. The 2022 class of inductees includes international cricket umpire Claire Polosak, kickboxer Amy Kolosque, target shooter David Wright, and motorcyclist Tom Toparis. The Hall of Fame features a comprehensive representation of items donated by gifted local athletes and is situated in the main foyer area of the Veolia Arena on Braidwood Road, Goulburn. Tickets are now on sale for the evening, which will be held at the Veolia Centre on Saturday, August 13 from 6.30pm. Tickets are $65 per person and include a pre-dinner drink, two-course dinner and celebratory cake. Tickets can be purchased at the Veolia Centre, or by calling the Recreation Facility Manager on 02 4823 4901.
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628
