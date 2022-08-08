After a two-year absence, the Goulburn Sporting Hall of Fame is returning, with four locals to be inducted this weekend. The 2022 class of inductees includes international cricket umpire Claire Polosak, kickboxer Amy Kolosque, target shooter David Wright, and motorcyclist Tom Toparis. The Hall of Fame features a comprehensive representation of items donated by gifted local athletes and is situated in the main foyer area of the Veolia Arena on Braidwood Road, Goulburn. Tickets are now on sale for the evening, which will be held at the Veolia Centre on Saturday, August 13 from 6.30pm. Tickets are $65 per person and include a pre-dinner drink, two-course dinner and celebratory cake. Tickets can be purchased at the Veolia Centre, or by calling the Recreation Facility Manager on 02 4823 4901.