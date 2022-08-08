Goulburn Post
What's on in Goulburn and surrounding towns this week

Sophie Bennett
By Sophie Bennett
Updated August 8 2022 - 7:55am, first published 7:30am
Goulburn Performing Arts Centre. Photo: Louise Thrower.

The Robertson Brothers 1960's TV Variety Show

Relive the good old days

Take a trip down memory lane with an amazing interactive live TV Variety Show featuring hits from The Seekers, Bee Gees, Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, Neil Sedaka and The Everly Brothers. With a rockin' live band and an amazing multimedia presentation, expect to be entertained by The Robertson Brothers when they come to the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre this week. Travel back in time on Thursday, August 11 or Friday, August 12 at 8pm. Tickets can be purchased through GPAC.

Journalist

Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628

