Seven Goulburn men killed in action and ex-service personnel will be remembered when the city commemorates Vietnam Veterans Day this month.
The Goulburn RSL Sub Branch will mark the day with a service at the Belmore Park Honour Roll at 11am on August 20.
On April 29, 1965, Prime Minister Robert Menzies, announced in Parliament that Australia would send a battalion of combat troops to Vietnam. The decision was motivated by a desire to strengthen relations with the United States and to halt the spread of communism in South East Asia.
In total, approximately 60,000 Australian, ground troops, Air-Force and Naval personnel served in South Vietnam between 1962 and 1972.
A total 521 died and more than 3000 were wounded. Some 15,400 were conscripted National Servicemen, with 202 killed and 1280 wounded.
"More servicemen suffered from PTSD, broken marriages and suicide, double the rate of suicides in Australia," Goulburn RSL Sub Branch secretary Frank Wilcomes said.
In the Goulburn district, 242 either signed up or were conscripted as National Servicemen. Seven were killed during the Vietnam War. They were:
Lest we forget.
"At the Goulburn Vietnam Veterans Day, we will pause and reflect on the loss of local members, bravery, teamwork, endurance and sacrifice that Australians displayed throughout the war. It's a day when we recognise all who served in Vietnam," Mr Wilcomes said.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
