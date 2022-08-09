Goulburn Post
Southern Highlands based actor and director Dave Letch has taken his last bow

Jackie Meyers
By Jackie Meyers
Updated August 9 2022 - 7:47am, first published 2:29am
Director, Dave Letch. Photo: supplied.

The Southern Highlands has lost one of its most colourful and kind characters. Actor, director, mentor and artist Dave Letch, 68, passed away in early August at his Hill Top home. The Southern Highlands performing arts community will be a sadder space for the loss.

