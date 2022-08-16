LandHQ has existed in its current form for three years now.
"LandHQ acquired four existing locations that had previously supported John Deere customers," managing director James Evins said.
Proudly independent and Australian owned, LandHQ is a partnership with James Evins and Arron Hutcheon of Hutcheon and Pearce who were a John Deere Dealer Of The Year with 15 dealerships throughout NSW.
Also of significance, Hutcheon and Pearce is a third generation John Deere business.
Providing advice, sales, service and parts, "we are the Dealer of Choice for John Deere supporting Sydney, South East New South Wales, Far South Coast and ACT. LandHQ is your trusted advisor for farm, yard, turf, outdoor and construction machinery and implements.
"John Deere is the leading and most innovative agriculture equipment manufacturer in the world. We sell and support tractors, gators, compact construction equipment and golf and turf equipment."
Additionally, "we are passionate about supporting our customers and their business or lifestyle."
Explaining the reason for forming this partnership, James said it was "a great opportunity to further support John Deere customers further west of Hutcheon and Pearce locations. Because the market is quite different to existing H&P territory, it was important to understand customers' needs were different. That's why we created a new brand, LandHQ, to focus on agriculture, golf, and turf, and compact construction equipment, with the backing and support of one of Australia's best John Deere dealer groups."
James says that what he loves about being in this industry is "supporting our customers and driving long term partnerships. Something John Deere does well globally."
Impressively, "we were just awarded Pottinger Dealer of the Year for 2021. A great achievement for those within our company who have sold, supplied and serviced a wide range of Pottinger implements. Testament to the hard work of our team. We're proud to partner with PottingerR in providing solutions for our customers' farming needs."
When it comes to their HR policy, "we hire for attitude and train for skill. If you are passionate about the land, we may have an opportunity for you at LandHQ.
The team already consists of over 50 people, including staff in areas such as sales, parts and service, workshop and field technicians, administration, and marketing.
One thing James believes differentiates them is their "aftermarket support, ensuring our customers are never down for too long."
Another is offering "high quality of equipment and market leader in tractors up to 250hp," along with "technology support via Tecsight, a dedicated phone support team available to customers via the phone around the clock."
They also have no intention of resting on their laurels, and have a very good idea why they have been successful. "We have been very lucky in recent times and enjoyed the benefit of strong seasonal conditions and loyal support from customers. We have continued to invest in more people to support our customers.
"We are thankful for the support of our customers after previous years of drought and bushfires and recent flood events."
They also invite honest feedback.
"Continue to tell us what we are not doing well. Customers can talk to our teams or directly to me on 0439 998 139 or james.evins@landhq.com.au".
Written by Darren Falconer, general manager of Best Farming Systems
Best Farming Systems started selling TM Agricultural in Australia in 2006.
Six farmers in Western Australia first used it.
Since then, its use has spread rapidly through all states and territories, and we export to New Zealand and Japan.
Best Farming Systems Pty Ltd is 100 per cent Australian owned.
Our products are manufactured right here at our office and manufacturing facility in Goulburn, NSW, using both local and imported ingredients.
We have a fantastic team of over 25 staff and distributors consisting of scientists, agronomists, soil health experts and biological consultants.
We all share a passion for biological farming and love helping farmers transition from high input conventional or commercial farming to utilising a biological system to reduce the reliance on synthetic chemicals and fertilisers.
TM Agricultural (Terra Mend) is an organically certified bio-stimulant that primarily consists of a variety of plant extracts, arcadian seaweed, molasses, and fish meal.
TM Agricultural is a liquid formulation applied to the soil, plant, and or seed, stimulating the existing microorganisms.
We (Best Farming Systems) utilise cold burst technology to extract exudates from a variety of different plants at different times of their growth and flowering cycles and different environments and elevations.
After we have isolated these exudates, we grow them for 42 days to super concentrate them.
These supercharged plant exudates are what sequence the bacterial colonisation that is dormant in your soil.
TM Agricultural is in a class of its own using technology developed by Canada to activate the native microbiology in all soil types. It is designed specifically for broadacre cropping, pastures, and horticulture.
TM Agricultural is tank mixable with most chemicals, so it can easily fit into farmers current programs.
The plant extracts in TM Agricultural mimics the signalling process between plants and soil microbes.
When TM Agricultural is applied, the plant extracts trick the microbes into thinking there is a healthy ecosystem of diverse plant life above the ground.
This causes the soil microbes to come out of their dormant state, and they begin to repopulate, aerate, and repair the soil kickstarting the nutrient cycling process.
This process (photosynthesis) enables the plant to form a symbiotic relationship with the microbes in which an exchange of carbohydrates for nutrients takes place via their root systems.
Best products help to restore the interconnected relationship between the soil, microorganisms, and plants.
The system results in healthy, aerated soil that is rich in nutrients and robust crops that are healthy and more resistant to disease and pests.
Semco Equipment Sales have been servicing the community with great quality brands such as New Holland Agriculture, Takeuchi, New Holland Construction and Toro for the last 28 years.
Semco supply all your spare parts and service needs for both the agricultural and construction industries. They can also source all your various attachment needs, and they also stock a full range of Toro push and zero turn lawn mowers to suit the smallest yard right through to large commercial operations.
Helpfully, Semco currently have two field service technicians operating in the Goulburn area who can assist with all servicing and repair needs, along with the backup of a fully-stocked workshop in Queanbeyan for larger jobs.
When it comes equipment aquisition, "our sales staff strive for your next new machine purchase to be an exciting and easy process with an extensive knowledge of models available to find the right machine for your needs," said area sales manager Ben Haub.
"With a range of tractors currently in stock from 25hp to 150hp we can supply quality-built tractors for your home or business."
Ben is also more than happy to conduct an on-farm visit to discuss adding or upgrading your equipment.
With spring right around the corner, now is a great time to discuss your new mower or slasher before the grass gets away from you.
Semco are proud to offer all Toro products from 60V electric yard care equipment through to commercial zero turn mowers.
Semco also offer a large range of slashers including brands such as Southern Cross Ag Machinery, Howard & Woods, ranging from 1.2m through to 6.3m wide.
In recent news, "Semco Equipment Sales would like to welcome our new Goulburn branch manager, Andrew Butt. Andrew has over 35 years experience in the agricultural industry and will be taking care of all day-to-day operations of the branch.
"Andrew has an extensive knowledge of Hardi, hay equipment & vast range of tractors to assist with all spare parts needs."
Semco are very excited to have Andrew as part of the team and know he will continue to support all existing and new customers.
Ever since agriculture was invented we've been reshaping parcels of land to suit our needs and make production as efficient and effective as possible.
Whether it be for crops or water diversion or building sites or roads, humans have been performing earthworks for thousands of years.
There also comes a time when roads need to be maintained, and when buildings need to be replaced, and throughout all of this, a fresh drinking water supply remains crucial too.
Helpfully there are many powerful machines that make this work far quicker and easier than it was even a few centuries ago, and JCF Earthmoving and Demolitions have just the plant and operators needed to get all this done and more.
Serving the local region for more than 20 years now, the business is owned and operated by Jon Fitzgibbon and wife Vanessa.
There's a total of 15 people on the team and they include some very experienced drivers and operators who work with a wide variety of their plant from a 1.7 tonne excavator to a 21 tonne excavator, along with other machines like bulldozers, tippers, graders, mulchers, trucks and more.
They also put in things like cattle grids, rural fences and yards for cattle or sheep, they supply all the gravel, crusher dust and other aggregate needed for the construction of roads or water tank sites or other uses, and they have a dedicated 18,000l tank for supplying you with drinking water too.
Popular among their services these days is the preparation work for rural building sites. "There's a lot more people buying farms down our way and getting sheds and house sites," Jon said.
Using laser-guided technology they get the site perfectly level, which builders appreciate, and they can also prepare the spot where a water tank will go too.
Demolition of an old farm building is also something that JCF can take care of from start to finish. Once approval is granted for its removal, Jon and the team will assess the situation, organise a licenced person to safely remove the asbestos if there is any, and then they will safely bring the structure down and remove all the remaining materials, leaving you with a clean site.
Interestingly, much of that material finds its way into some form of recycling, whether it's the steel and other metals to be melted down or the timber going to green waste. Even the concrete gets recycled into something new.
"There's very little that goes off to rubbish these days," Jon said.
Another common project that JCF can help you complete is dam construction. "Due to the wet weather, it hasn't been the right time for dam constructions and clean outs, but as the sun is getting stronger it will soon be time for them to be on the top of people's to-do lists again."
Hewitt's Ag and Plant Repairs have been operating since July 2017.
Before this, from the beginning of 2014 owner and director Josh Hewitt worked as a sole trader in the industry, specifically as a mobile plant mechanic around the Crookwell district.
Since opening the current business in Crookwell, "we are very privileged to have acquired some great staff," Josh said.
This includes "our fully-qualified plant mechanic/workshop manager Adam Kennedy who joined us in February 2018 as our first employee, our current fourth year apprentice Blake Haynes who joined us November 2018, our current second year apprentice Nathan Galway who joined us in November 2020, and our parts manager Chris Wray who is also a qualified mechanic, who joined us in February 2021."
Josh also explained why they moved premises at the beginning of 2022 to now be at 124 Goulburn Street.
"It is a lot better suited to being more of a retail premises as well as an equipped workshop," he said.
As a result, "in this short time, we have been able to accommodate a lot more products and equipment to be stocked and supplied in our premises and are continuing to grow our range of spare parts to supply our stocked brands, such as Husqvarna, Aussie Pumps, Gentech Generators, Peerless air compressors, Rapid Spray and Goldacres spraying equipment."
Other trusted brands include Narva, Bare Co, Castrol, Century Batteries, Wurth, GA Spares, Jak Max, Briggs & Stratton, and many more.
They also have chainsaw parts and accessories, lawn care parts and accessories, all types of fasteners, bearings, lifting equipment, implement pins and accessories, oils and lubricants, automotive lighting and electrical, welding supplies, batteries, trailer parts and accessories, water pump hoses and accessories, and also weed spraying parts and accessories.
Additionally, "we assemble and make hydraulic hoses for all your agriculture and earthmoving equipment."
They also perform "workshop repairs to all plant and machinery such as stationary engines, water pumps, generators, chainsaws, lawn and garden care equipment, pressure washers, all lawn mowers, quad bikes, farm bikes, UTV's, earthmoving equipment large and small, farm machinery and equipment, and trailer repairs."
They can even do welding repairs to all sorts of equipment, plus, "we have a fully-equipped service truck with Hiab crane for all your on-site repairs and servicing, etcetera."
Their normal operating hours are from 8.30am to 5pm Monday to Friday, but they can also look after you on weekends and after hours upon request.