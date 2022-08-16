Earthmoving done for you Advertising Feature

Earthmoving and demolitions: JCF can do all sorts of tasks from land clearing and restoration to site preparation and even supplying drinking water.

Ever since agriculture was invented we've been reshaping parcels of land to suit our needs and make production as efficient and effective as possible.

Whether it be for crops or water diversion or building sites or roads, humans have been performing earthworks for thousands of years.

There also comes a time when roads need to be maintained, and when buildings need to be replaced, and throughout all of this, a fresh drinking water supply remains crucial too.

Helpfully there are many powerful machines that make this work far quicker and easier than it was even a few centuries ago, and JCF Earthmoving and Demolitions have just the plant and operators needed to get all this done and more.



On the level: New house and shed sites, along with new roads and driveways, are proving popular with many of the people moving into the region.

Serving the local region for more than 20 years now, the business is owned and operated by Jon Fitzgibbon and wife Vanessa.



There's a total of 15 people on the team and they include some very experienced drivers and operators who work with a wide variety of their plant from a 1.7 tonne excavator to a 21 tonne excavator, along with other machines like bulldozers, tippers, graders, mulchers, trucks and more.



They also put in things like cattle grids, rural fences and yards for cattle or sheep, they supply all the gravel, crusher dust and other aggregate needed for the construction of roads or water tank sites or other uses, and they have a dedicated 18,000l tank for supplying you with drinking water too.

Popular among their services these days is the preparation work for rural building sites. "There's a lot more people buying farms down our way and getting sheds and house sites," Jon said.



Using laser-guided technology they get the site perfectly level, which builders appreciate, and they can also prepare the spot where a water tank will go too.

Demolition of an old farm building is also something that JCF can take care of from start to finish. Once approval is granted for its removal, Jon and the team will assess the situation, organise a licenced person to safely remove the asbestos if there is any, and then they will safely bring the structure down and remove all the remaining materials, leaving you with a clean site.

Interestingly, much of that material finds its way into some form of recycling, whether it's the steel and other metals to be melted down or the timber going to green waste. Even the concrete gets recycled into something new.



"There's very little that goes off to rubbish these days," Jon said.

Another common project that JCF can help you complete is dam construction. "Due to the wet weather, it hasn't been the right time for dam constructions and clean outs, but as the sun is getting stronger it will soon be time for them to be on the top of people's to-do lists again."

