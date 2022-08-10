Former NSW politician Meredith Burgmann delivered an entertaining talk to this month's Goulburn Day VIEW Club meeting.
Ms Burgmann AO served as a Labor representative in the NSW Legislative Council from 1991 to 2007, when she retired. She was Council president from 1999 until 2007. Ms Burgmann also has links with Taralga.
She gave a wonderful talk about the book she and Nadia Wheatley published titled Radicals, Remembering the Sixties. The sixties - an era of protest, free love, civil disobedience, duffel coats, flower power, giant afros and desert boots, all recorded on grainy black and white film footage - marked a turning point for change.
Radicals found their voices and used them. While the initial trigger for protest was opposition to the Vietnam War, this anger quickly escalated to include Aboriginal land rights, women's liberation, gay liberation, apartheid, student power and 'workers' control.' In Radicals, some of the people doing the changing - including David Marr, Margret RoadKnight, Gary Foley, Jozefa Sobski and Geoffrey Robertson - reflect on how the decade changed them and Australian society forever.
A total 34 members, including three guests attended our lunch meeting at the Goulburn Soldiers Club where we enjoyed a delicious meal.
Birthdays were celebrated by Kathy Hunt, Maureen Long, Michelle Mackie and Robyn Cummins and Irene Picker was presented with her VIEW Club members badge.
Our July social outing at at Poppy's Cafe at the Goulburn Soldiers Club was a great day out with 15 members enjoying a lovely meal with good company. Our next social day will be Thursday, August 18 at the Southern Star Inn Indian Restaurant at 12 for 12.30pm. Names to be given to Margaret Gooch by 7pm on Monday, August 15.
The September meeting will be held on Thursday, September 1 when we will celebrate Goulburn Day VIEW Club's 45th birthday. A special treat for all attending will be Goulburn's Stuart Coe, who will entertain us with his melodic voice and variety of songs.
You can invite all your friends to come along to listen to Stuart and to help celebrate our birthday at 11.30am at the Goulburn Soldiers Club. Please contact Margaret Gooch (02) 4822 1859 or 0409 904 917 before 7.m the Monday before the luncheon if you wish to attend. You can also text or email your acceptance to mgooch65@gmail.com
